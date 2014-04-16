BSC launches new Better Sleep Month Campaign

“Get on top of a new mattress and get to the bottom of making the right purchase” is the theme of this year’s Better Sleep Month, which begins May 1 and is sponsored by the Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association.

This year’s message is designed to help consumers “purchase with confidence” by taking the hesitation, frustration and pain out of selecting a new mattress, empowering them with knowledge and reinforcing their buying decision. The campaign is driven by qualitative research identifying key “pain points” for consumers looking to replace their mattress. (Look for survey results in the May/June issue of Sleep Savvy.)

“Get on Top” is supported by a national media-pitching campaign, BSC website information and social media, including a blogger program and cash giveaway on Facebook.

The BSC hopes to reach 30 million Americans with its mattress-focused message timed to coincide with the beginning of Memorial Day Mattress sales.

Better Sleep Council online resources