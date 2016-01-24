E.S. Kluft & Co. Honors Founder King Karpen

NEWS RELEASE

E.S. KLUFT & CO. HONORS AIRELOOM FOUNDER & INDUSTRY PIONEER KING KARPEN

WITH NEW 75TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA – To celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Aireloom brand, E.S. Kluft & Company, America’s premier luxury bedding manufacturer, is debuting a new collection named for Aireloom founder and sleep products industry pioneer King Karpen at the Winter Las Vegas Market Jan. 24th – Jan. 28th.

The Aireloom Karpen Collection includes the Luxury and Sidestitch lines with eight models offering the high quality, labor-intensive craftsmanship and superior materials for which the company’s Kluft and Aireloom brands are known.

“Our company and the mattress industry stands on the shoulders of pioneers like King Karpen, so there is no better way to celebrate Aireloom’s 75th anniversary than with a collection honoring the founder,” E.S. Kluft & Company President and CEO David Binke said.

The collection’s Luxury line features five models made from highest quality Belgian jacquard damask with Aireloom’s signature vertical stitched borders and individually wrapped, tempered, nested and zoned coils. The Luxury line also uses Joma wool, certified organic cotton and ventilated Talalay latex supported by an eight-way hand tied box spring. The Sidestitch line features three handmade models constructed of more than 45 pounds of natural cotton and, in tribute to King Karpen, will be hand sealed with over 560 heritage side stiches.

“In 1940, the glamour of Hollywood inspired Aireloom founder King Karpen to create the world’s first handmade luxury mattress,” said E.S. Kluft & Company Director of Marketing David Long. “Today we are honoring his timeless craftsmanship with plush, luxurious beds that combine classic Hollywood style with modern innovations to deliver a superior sleep performance.”

The Luxury and Sidestitch lines also feature Aireloom’s proprietary, state-of-the-art designed coils that curve heavy gauge metal into delicate inner springs that provide reactive support for premium all-night rest.

Founded in 1912, in Madrid, Spain by the Beteré family, The Flex Group is a Top 10 global sleep products producer. It holds market leadership positions in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom and the United States. The holding company is comprised of seven manufacturing companies with a total of nine production centers, and three retail chains with 115 showrooms in seven countries. The brands range from its luxury portfolio of Vi-Spring, Kluft, Aireloom, ASTB, and mid-market offerings such as: Flex, Dorwin and Epeda.

E.S. Kluft & Company, which acquired the Aireloom brand in 2004, produces a broad range of luxury mattresses from California and Pennsylvania facilities to more than 500 doors in the United States and internationally.

To learn more, visit www.kluftmattress.com, www.aireloom.com.

Peter Bylsma

Steinreich Communications

(310) 933-4440

pbylsma@scompr.com

###