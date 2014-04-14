At last… New content-rich Sleep Savvy website has style, substance

It’s been a long time coming and for good reason—we wanted to get it right. Now, Sleep Savvy is pleased to announce the launch of a completely revamped, information-packed website, www.sleepsavvymagazine.com.

Yes, it’s colorful, image-filled and easy to navigate, but most important, the new site brings an archive of helpful information to your fingertips. A perfect complement to our print magazine, the new Sleep Savvy website gives mattress retailers a searchable database of the best articles we’ve published through the years. Expect this library to grow in the coming months, as we stock it with past content and, of course, constantly update it with new print and Web-only articles from our editors and contributors.

Take a trip to the site on any device and let us know what you think. You’ll find a “responsive design” that looks and works great on every screen. The site’s color-coded categories allow you to sort and read articles the way it makes the most sense for you. Need some sales tips on pitching the newest mattress components or looking for help in hiring and keeping the best retail sales associates? Find the stories you want to read in just one or two clicks.

The latest feature stories, columns and product news await you on the Sleep Savvy homepage. You also can click the magazine cover thumbnail to read the current issue cover to cover and access a library of past digital issues.

Scroll down the page to see curated feeds of breaking sleep products industry news, the most salient mattress- and sleep-related tweets from around the industry, blog posts from our editors and others, and much more.

The website officially launched during ISPA EXPO, March 26-29 in New Orleans. So, stop by Sleep Savvy online soon—and when you do, grab a sales tip, leave us a comment and take our latest reader poll.

