2023 Spirit of Life Top Sponsors Lead the Call for Support

City of Hope announces top sponsors to kick off first of industry’s major fundraising events.

LOS ANGELES (March 16, 2023) — Renowned biomedical, treatment and research center City of Hope, in and the International Home Furnishings Industry (IHFI) proudly announced top sponsors of the 2023 Spirit of Life Celebration® which will take place during the April High Point Market.

A robust slate of sponsors for the signature spring fundraising event jump-starts City of Hope’s campaign to raise awareness and critical funds for cancer research. The 2023 celebration event includes the following top sponsors dedicated to making advancements in this field:

Presenting Sponsor: Rooms To Go

Honoree Circle: Ashley Furniture, LS Direct, Samson Marketing, Surya

Diamond Sponsors: Tempur Sealy, Baer’s Furniture, Bassett Furniture, Berkshire Hathaway Group, Flexsteel, Haverty’s, Hooker Furniture, J.B. Hunt, Klaussner, La-Z-Boy, ManWah Cheers, and Raymour & Flanigan

Spirit of Life® Celebration is one of two flagship events hosted each year by IHFI and City of Hope in support of the ongoing fight against cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. It will be held on Sunday, April 23, at the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, where all sponsors will be recognized and celebrated. Many opportunities for sponsorships are available.

“The tremendous commitment from our sponsors elevates and amplifies the furniture industry’s dedication to impact change in the cancer research space by helping to raise awareness and critical resources for the lifesaving therapies made possible at City of Hope,” said Kevin O’Connor, Spirit of Life Celebration chair.

City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy.

The International Home Furnishings Industry group formed in 1965 is one of City of Hope’s first industry-based chapters and premier fundraising groups that encompasses retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, suppliers and associated service providers. Since its formation, IHFI has raised over $100 million to advance leading-edge research and treatment innovation for the benefit of patients and families everywhere.

To learn more about the partnership between the furniture industry and City of Hope, and to support the 2023 Spirit of Life®, visit CityofHope.org/IHFI-gala. For more information, contact Loren Boyko at 626-222-9764 or send an email to furniture@coh.org.