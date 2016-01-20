Fashion Bed Group Unveils Five New Bed Designs

NEWS RELEASE

FASHION BED GROUP® KICKS OFF 2016 IN STYLE

Category Leader to Unveil Five New Bed Designs in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, Ill., December 17, 2015 – Resolve to make 2016 the most stylish year yet with new beds and accessories from Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. retail supplier of bedding accessory products. Set to debut this January, the company’s latest designs deliver fashion-forward style, along with exceptional quality and value.

“Our newest beds include a mix of today’s most in-demand looks including industrial, modern and Mid-century styles designed to appeal to designers and consumers alike,” said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Our designers have paired strong cool metals with warm reclaimed wood looks to deliver some of the category’s most relevant and stylish industrial offerings. Additionally, we’re introducing two new chic upholstered beds in response to the continued demand for Mid-century modern styles.”

Showcasing some of the hottest looks in bedding for 2016, Fashion Bed Group will unveil the following five designs at the Las Vegas Market:

Avery

Simple, vertical and horizontal lines are the signature of this Mission-inspired silhouette. A low-sheen white finish gives this classic wood bed a fresh look that will complement any style bedroom. Priced to retail at approximately $649 for Queen.

Barrington

A unique multi-step finish adds depth and patina to this turn-of-the-century industrial-style bed. The solid center panel in the headboard is accented by a circular design that adds elegance to this timeless silhouette. Priced to retail at approximately $699 for Queen.

Braden

The all-metal Braden bed features industrial styling with a rustic reclaimed wood finish. The clean, simple design is framed by metal trim that gives it a refined edge. Priced to retail at approximately $599 for Queen.

Lakeview

The clean lines and sleek design of the upholstered Lakeview bed define Mid-century modern. Distinctive, detailed legs topped with a vibrant red cover make this bed a perfect piece for a sophisticated bedroom. Priced to retail at approximately $599 for Queen.

Palmer

The upholstered Palmer bed mixes Mid-century glamour with modern sophistication. The wingback-panel, upholstered headboard is restated on the footboard and accented by exposed wood side rails. The distinctive design makes this bed a centerpiece to any master bedroom. Priced to retail at approximately $649 for Queen.

Emmett Day Bed

Refined rustic styling is captured in the all-metal Emmett daybed. The low-profile, corner design features a reclaimed-wood finish with riveted trim and comes with a reversible side panel so that it will fit into any room with ease. Priced to retail at approximately $599 for Twin.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (formerly known as Leggett & Platt® Consumer Products Group) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

Contact:

Rob Newcombe

(708) 563-8604

rob.newcombe@leggett.com

Allison Kurtz

(312) 565-4619

akurtz@lcwa.com

###