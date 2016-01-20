Fashion Bed Group Unveils New Bedding Support Options

NEWS RELEASE

FASHION BED GROUP® OFFERS STRENGTH AND FUNCTIONALITY WITH NEW BEDDING SUPPORT OPTIONS

New Platform Bed Frame Offers Storage Options and Eliminates Box Spring

CHICAGO, Ill., December 17, 2015 – Inspired by the adage that it’s what’s underneath that counts, Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. retail supplier of bedding accessory products, is expanding its bedding support portfolio with new offerings in two key categories. The new Atlas Support and Storage System is a distinctive platform design that delivers superior support without the need for a box spring, while the new Solutions universal bed frame provides consumers with an easy-to-assemble, versatile option for a lifetime of bedding support.

“In addition to delivering thoughtful solutions that today’s consumers are seeking, these products are designed with quality and value in mind,” said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Both feature aggressive pricing while also meeting or beating the stringent warranty requirements from bedding manufacturers.”

Atlas: Strength and Storage

The new Atlas Support and Storage System delivers the peace of mind of a strong, solid foundation for today’s mattresses, along with ample space for storage. The easy-to-assemble solution requires no tools and offers a generous 14 inches of clearance under the bed – ideal for the optional under-the-bed storage drawers available with this system.

The sturdy platform frame can support up to 1,200 lbs. and features metal support bars and cross cables that eliminate the need for a box spring. The Atlas is available in sizes ranging from Twin to Cal King. Priced to retail for approximately $160 in Queen.

Solutions: Universal Convenience

For consumers seeking a versatile, easy-to-assemble, hassle-free bed frame, Fashion Bed Group has the ideal “solution”. The Solutions universal bed frame offers all the support of a conventional frame, but in a lighter weight, foldable design that makes it easy to ship, set up and store.

Weighing just 35 lbs., the Solutions frame is easy to maneuver, assemble and adjust. Simply fold or unfold the frame and slide the components to the required mattress size. No tools are needed.

The compact design also makes Solutions easy to move, ship and store. Hinged side rails ensure the frame stays folded during transport.

“With Solutions, consumers never need to purchase another bed frame,” explained Ainsworth. “The universal design converts easily to support mattresses ranging in size from Twin to King so the frame can be moved and adjusted as lifestyle needs or decorating preferences change through the years. On the business side, this easy-to-ship frame is ideal for e-commerce retailers, while providing our brick-and-mortar retail partners with an inventory-friendly, cash-and-carry option.”

The Solutions universal bed frame is priced to retail for approximately $99 with glides, and $129 with rug rollers.

Both Atlas and Solutions will be on display in the FBG Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during the January Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (formerly known as Leggett & Platt® Consumer Products Group) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

Contact:

Rob Newcombe

(708) 563-8604

rob.newcombe@leggett.com

Allison Kurtz

(312) 565-4619

akurtz@lcwa.com

###