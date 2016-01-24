Customatic Introduces $599 Adjustable Base

NEWS RELEASE

CUSTOMATIC WILL INTRODUCE $599 FAIRMONT ADJUSTABLE BASE

NEW “ECONOLINE COLLECTION” COMBINES QUALITY & VALUE AT BEST PRICES IN INDUSTRY

NATICK, MA – Customatic Adjustable Bedz, a retail solutions provider dedicated to the advancement of custom sleep products, announced its taking the industry lead in introducing a value-packed adjustable base starting at $599, queen retail. It is believed to be the industry’s lowest price for an adjustable base.

Customatic’s new Econoline Collection, will sport the Fairmont, at the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market, Jan. 24th -28th. The company is introducing the product in response to retailer feedback that with the escalating cost of feature-packed adjustable bases hitting the market, they were missing an opportunity for value consumers because there was no base in a range those consumers could afford.

The Fairmont base uses a “deck-on-deck” design that offers the same performance as the company’s premium models. The combination of a fashionable fabric selection and wireless control provide consumers a stylish and easy-to-use adjustable base. The wireless remote allows consumers to operate the high performance lift motors that provide durable head and leg area adjustability.

“Our goal is to provide retailers the ability to display an adjustable base with the recognizable style and proven quality for which Customatic is known at a competitive price. Not every consumer can afford a $1,000 plus adjustable base, but they certainly can pay $599 and get our product with many features and advantages,” said Customatic Adjustable Bedz Partner Phil McCarty.

“Price is not the only factor to consider when choosing an adjustable bed supplier. Our company is known for our service, integrity, and has a proven history in the sleep products industry. But because of our large manufacturing footprint, we can offer more selection and diversity to our clients than all other adjustable companies in the space,” said Customatic Adjustable Bedz Partner Phil Sherman.

To see the new Econoline Collection and Customatic Adjustable Bedz’s full product line-up visit their showroom in space C-1428 at the upcoming Las Vegas Market.

Customatic Adjustable Bedz is the foremost pioneer of the sleep products industry and is best known for its expertise and cutting-edge innovations in adjustable bed bases. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans Phil McCarty and Phil Sherman, today the company distributes products internationally through strong partnerships with top-name mattress manufacturers, leading distributors and major specialty sleep retailers. Customatic Adjustable Bedz is headquartered in Natick, MA, and operates in 344,000-square foot manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. For more information, visit http://customaticbedz.com.

