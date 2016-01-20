Boyd Specialty Sleep Offering Multiple Product Introductions

NEWS RELEASE

BOYD PLANNING MULTIPLE LV INTRODUCTIONS

UNDER POPULAR BROYHILL CONSUMER BRAND;

NEW PLATFORMS, ADJUSTABLE BASES ALSO ON AGENDA

ST. LOUIS—Making the Broyhill® brand the centerpiece of its introductions for Las Vegas, Boyd Specialty Sleep® plans to launch at market two new Broyhill mattress collections, new Broyhill bed-in-box concepts, plus three new Broyhill toppers.

The producer also is adding new metal and upholstered platform designs to its already extensive collections, several new adjustable bases, new hybrid mattresses that are power base-compatible, plus several memory foam models with gel under its own brand.

“We are continuing to emphasize our licensed brands Broyhill and Thomasville® which, when advertised and promoted in-store, attract bedding shoppers who recognize the names and associate them with quality and durability,” said president Denny Boyd.

Boyd’s Broyhill offerings include an updated Sensura™ memory foam mattress line and a new engineered latex bed series called Illustra™.

The three top models in the Sensura Collection combine premium features like gel-infused memory foam, gel-infused latex called Gel Lux™, and Boyd’s patented edge support system. The beds also feature perforation for venting and use a special knit fabric with liquid-embedded fibers that provide additional cooling.

The bottom three Sensura beds incorporate memory foam and use a thick, high-end stretch knit cover in a two-tone design with booted corners.

Set to retail in queen size from $299 to $1,199 (mattresses only), the six new Sensura models range from eight to 13 inches high and feature covers that are removable and washable.

Boyd’s new Broyhill Illustra beds use engineered latex in a range of buoyant and reflexive feels. The four Illustra models are expected to retail from $299 to $499 in queen, feature two-tone covers and like all Boyd products, are UPS-able.

Also planned for Las Vegas are new Broyhill bed-in-box models and new Broyhill toppers, all featuring Gel Lux.

The Broyhill in-box beds include the choice of a 10-inch memory foam mattress at $399 (Q), or a 12-inch Gel Lux version at $699. Either model is offered in a four-color box with wheels and a handle on top for easy checkout and take-home.

Boyd’s final Broyhill-branded offering is a new Gel Lux topper series offered in two-, three- and four-inch heights. The toppers are set to retail from $49 to $99 in queen.

A significant part of Boyd’s market presentation is also devoted to a number of new upholstered and decorative metal platform beds, set to retail from $299 to $599 (Q).

“We continue to develop new platform designs because it’s what the Millennial and GenX generations want,” Boyd explained. “These demographic groups are buying bed bases—not matching bedroom sets in the conventional sense—and they’re becoming more eclectic in the other purchases they make for their bedrooms.”

Boyd is introducing several upholstered platforms in two-tone linens, wrap-around styles and leather looks. The metal versions use textured finishes, bronze looks and two-tone silver/black combinations, among other styles.

A noteworthy innovation is that several of the new platforms can now ship UPS in a single box. These “folding” designs can be assembled at home in three minutes without any tools.

“The concept of convenience goes directly to what today’s younger consumers want from many of the products they buy,” Boyd noted. “Easy assembly and mobility, compact handling and affordability. The product also has to be stylish.”

Two new Boyd adjustable bases are also on tap for the winter market. The first design is lightweight and shippable with a wired hand control.

The second adjustable base is a top-of-the-line, wireless model that offers seven different memory settings—from lounge and reading to zero gravity and flat—plus three additional self-programmable settings. The wall-hugger base also offers three types of massage with 10- to 30-minute settings.

Other ultra-luxury features include under-bed lighting, a speaker system with Blue Tooth technology, plus USB ports for charging electronic devices.

Boyd is also introducing two new hybrid beds that are power base-compatible and UPS-able. The new mattresses feature individually wrapped coils, gel-infused memory foam, edge support and premium stretch-knit fabrics. Queen retails are $399 and $599 for the 10- and 12-inch models, respectively.

Finally, Boyd is bringing to Las Vegas two new Respond-a-Flex® beds under its own brand. The models use a layer of Gel Lux underneath memory foam and are set to retail in queen at $399 for the 10-inch bed and $599 for the 12-inch version.

Founded in 1977, Boyd Specialty Sleep dedicates itself to quality, innovation and excellence in a range of highly diversified specialty sleep products.

The company has earned more than 30 patents for its innovations and is strategically focused on the health and safety of consumers and on the environmental impact of its products and processes.

Broyhill® and Thomasville ® are registered trademarks of Heritage Home Group Family of Brands and are used under license to Boyd Specialty Sleep

