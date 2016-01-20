Blu Sleeps Launches Pillow Selection Program, ‘Cool’ New Identity

NEWS RELEASE

BLU SLEEP PRODUCTS CREATES A NEW “CHOOSE YOUR PILLOW PROGRAM”

AND INTRODUCES A NEW, “COOL” IDENTITY MARKETING CAMPAIGN



POMPANO BEACH, FL – December 11 – 2015 – Blu Sleep Products is launching both a new Umbrella Marketing program around the theme of “Cool Engineering” and an easy and convenient consumer and retailer “How to Choose Your Pillow” program. Both programs are being introduced at the 2016 Las Vegas Winter Market, and will be featured in Blu Sleep’s Showroom B-960.

A “Choose The Right Pillow Program” “Made Simple” for Consumers and Retailers

For over a decade Blu Sleep Products has been experiencing growth, expansion, and retailer acceptance of the company’s highly engineered, designed, high-performance, lifestyle and fashion pillows. In fact using European designs, engineering and materials such as Italian foams, Blu Sleep has expanded into five different pillow lines ranging from the Nature Series to Latex, Airflow, Ice Gel and Wellness Pillows. Each has a distinct color and aroma, featuring Natural Oils in their chemistry such as Lavender, Orange, Aloe Vera and Soy, plus uniquely engineered and designed Foamed Gel as well as other unique materials to offer consumers over 25 different pillows. These pillows provide unsurpassed comfort, health and wellness benefits.

“We have had an amazingly positive reception from retailers and consumers alike when they get to see, touch, feel, and experience our amazingly broad range of pillows,” says Elizabeth Ciccolella, co-owner and marketing director for Blu. In fact if there is any feedback from retailers, it is how can we make it easier for consumers to select the right pillow from this broad selection. How can we simplify the process so the retailer can match the right pillow to the individual customers’ comfort level, and that is what our new Choose your Number, Choose the Right Pillow in Store program is all about,” says Ciccollela.

As Ciccolella explains, Blu Sleep has created a simple, attractive and easy to use “How To Choose Your Pillow?” program, which a retail sales associate can use. “We will use simple guides such as shoulder width, body type, and falling asleep position. According to the responses from the customer, their number will match one of the pillows on the display stand. All this will be supported by colorful banners and display rack. This system allows the consumer to choose a pillow that he or she prefers while still adapting to their body type and sleep position.

Using this Pillow Choice program, BLU Sleep is also simplifying their retailer program by offering four different pillow programs. Based on feedback from retailers, Blu Sleep will offer their retail buyers four distinct programs. “Retailers typically are not going to carry all 25 of our pillows,” says Ciccollela, “So we offer different programs with five pillows in each including Memory Foam, Latex, Natural Memory Foams, High Profile, medium profile, or Low Profile Pillows, and Foamed Gel Pillows. These programs can also be customized by the customer. We will help retailers to create a pillow program that works best for their stores and their customers.”

New “COOL” Umbrella Marketing Positioning Campaign For Blu Sleep Mattresses and Pillows

Blu Sleep co-owner Alex Ciccollela announced that the expanding company is in the early stages of creating a broadly based marketing positioning and identity campaign under the theme “ COOL in So Many Ways.” Our advertising, our invitations, and our overall theme frankly will focus on how really “Cool” and amazing our products are, on how much more than just a technical or engineering company we are,’ says Ciccollela.

When people see, touch and feel our European engineered sleep products, they really remember our colors, our unique materials, the air-flow, the natural materials, the texture, the feel, and the comfort we offer. We want to invite our retailers to be “COOL in so Many Ways” too. We want them to know that beyond technical, engineered Italian made pillows and mattresses that we offer retailers an optimum line-up of Somni mattresses and pillows that will help to them build a floor brand with unique and different feels and comfort. The goal is to provide retailers with a highly merchandisable product that is easy to sell with all the features Blu products offer. Our products do set themselves apart from the “generic type” pillows and mattresses we find in almost all stores and we want to offer retailers the chance to set themselves apart as well. We want the final consumer to experience all the features and live the benefits our products provide. So we are inviting creative retailers to come experience the COOL at BLU in Las Vegas at Showroom B-960.

For more information on Blu Sleep Products:

www.blusleepproducts.ocm

1-866-973-7614

info@blusleepproducts.com

Blu Sleep Products
United States Head Office
1501 Green Road, Suite B
Pompano Beach, Florida 33064
Canadian Head Office
1550 Bernard Lefebvre
Laval, QC, H7C 0A5

Blu Sleep Products

United States Head Office

1501 Green Road, Suite B

Pompano Beach, Florida 33064

Canadian Head Office

1550 Bernard Lefebvre

Laval, QC, H7C 0A5

###