3Z Brands Acquires Leesa Sleep

3Z Brands has added Leesa Sleep to its growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands, including Brooklyn Bedding, Helix Sleep, Bear Mattress and Nolah Sleep.

Founded in 2014, Leesa is committed to supporting communities and to date, has donated over 40,000 mattresses through partnerships with shelters and non-profit organizations across the United States. Leesa’s products and community impact have made it one of the most well-known DTC sleep brands, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to welcome another iconic brand to the 3Z family,” said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands, headquartered in Arizona and New York. “Leesa is an exceptional company built on the pillars of delivering better sleep for customers and creating a positive impact in communities.

“With its advanced design expertise and high-quality products, we’re looking forward to supporting Leesa’s continued growth with our best-in-class manufacturing expertise and digital capabilities,” he continued. “This addition marks our third acquisition within the last year, demonstrating 3Z’s commitment to building a leading DTC platform that meets each customer’s tailored sleeping needs.”

In 2021, Brooklyn Bedding and Helix combined in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management, and within the last year, the platform acquired Bear Mattress and Nolah. Leesa will continue to operate under its independent brand name alongside Helix, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, Bear Mattress and Nolah.

“When David Wolfe and I began Leesa, we sought out to change the category through simplifying the buying process, creating fresh product designs using innovative materials, and finding a way to make a social impact,” said Jamie Diamonstein, co-founder of Leesa. “These pillars have been an integral part of our success and will continue to support the Leesa brand through this new chapter of our business. We’re proud of what we’ve built over the last decade and look forward to developing, innovating and growing even further with the support and expertise of 3Z Brands.

Leesa mattresses are available on Leesa.com and at a growing list of retailers including West Elm, Pottery Barn, Costco, Home Depot and Amazon.

“This is an incredible milestone for Leesa, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter with 3Z,” said Michael Akrop, CEO of Leesa. “Similar to us, 3Z is centered around high-quality sleep products, top-tier value, and a drive to further innovate the sleep experience. Joining 3Z’s extensive platform will accelerate our ability to deliver on our mission and continue to provide deeper rest for our customers.”