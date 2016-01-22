Tempur Sealy Announces Increased Advertising Commitment

NEWS RELEASE

Tempur Sealy Announces Significantly Increased Advertising Commitment to Support Powerhouse Brands

2016 Marketing Plans Intended to Drive Retail Traffic and Consumer Demand

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2016 – The excitement being generated by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is not limited to the launch of the new TEMPUR-Breeze™ line and the redesigned 2016 Stearns & Foster® collection. The company has announced a significant increased advertising commitment to support each of its powerhouse brands – Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy.

“We’ve seen the results that come from putting demand-driving marketing muscle behind Tempur-Pedic, and so have our retailers,” said Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy. “We have the most consumer-preferred portfolio of brands and innovative products in the industry, so significantly increasing our advertising commitment for our brands will position our retailers for success in 2016.”

Highlights of the company’s 2016 marketing plans include:

Full 360-degree integrated marketing and advertising plans designed to surround the consumer and drive demand and retail traffic

A total increase of more than one billion media impressions over last year for all brands

First-time national television advertising for Stearns & Foster

Strong national advertising for Sealy, including tripling 2015’s number of media impressions

“Always on” advertising for Tempur-Pedic to drive continued demand

Increased investment in celebrity endorsements and sponsorships

“We are excited about the innovative new products we are bringing to our retailers this year,” Thompson added, “and we are equally excited about the enhanced marketing support we will be providing in 2016.”

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world’s largest bedding provider. Tempur Sealy International develops, manufactures and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Sealy Posturepedic®, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

