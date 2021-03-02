50-plus new models part of largest Sealy launch in brand’s history

Tempur Sealy is debuting an all-new, expanded mattress portfolio with choices for every sleeper. Pictured is the Lacey Mattress from the Sealy Posturepedic collection.

Tempur Sealy International is introducing more than 50 Sealy models in the largest launch in the bed brand’s 140-year history, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said. Grouped into three collections — Sealy Essentials, Posturepedic and Posturepedic Plus — the revamped Sealy lineup offers a range of innerspring, all-foam and hybrid constructions for every sleeping style and pocketbook.

The new Sealy mattresses feature technologies that provide enhanced support and durability — including ultra-responsive coils and memory foams — and innovations such as breathable, cool-to-the-touch covers to help keep consumers cool throughout the night, officials said.

The simplified portfolio now includes Sealy Essentials, Posturepedic and Posturepedic Plus product lines, featuring a range of innerspring, foam and hybrid options, with models that range from $199 to $1,999 for a queen mattress.

“For 140 years, Sealy mattresses have helped millions of people get a great night’s sleep,” said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy chairman and CEO. “We are proud to build on Sealy’s history of delivering unrivaled support, comfort and quality with our latest innovations, a new generation of Sealy Posturepedic mattresses, and a streamlined Sealy portfolio that is designed to make the shopping experience easier for consumers and the retailers helping them.”

New models in the Posturepedic, Posturepedic Plus and Essentials collections have begun to launch at select Sealy national retailers, with additional models following throughout the year.

Sealy’s work with orthopedic specialists led to the introduction of its Posturepedic mattress, which was designed to deliver exceptional support, nearly 70 years ago. The all-new Sealy Posturepedic mattress collection builds on that legacy and was designed to deliver enhanced support and comfort, the company said.

The new Posturepedic line features motion-absorbing responsive coils that deliver enhanced support and stability, all-new, breathable covers and cooling features, and proprietary Surface-Guard Technology, an EPA-registered antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiallergen treatment that kills bacteria on the mattress surface and protects it from common allergens, officials said.