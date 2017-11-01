ISPA welcomes new leadership to Better Sleep Council

News release from the International Sleep Products Association

Julia Rosien appointed as Chair, Brent Limer accepts Vice Chair Position

(Alexandria, VA, Nov. 1, 2017) – The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) welcomes Julia Rosien, Brand Director at Restonic Mattress Corp. and Brent Limer, Chief Sales Officer at Latexco LLC to Better Sleep Council (BSC) leadership. The BSC also welcomes new committee member, Tim Witherell, Director of Sales-Bedding Products from Hickory Springs Manufacturing. The terms for each position will run through 2019.

Julia Rosien has served as a BSC committee member for a number of years and was recently appointed to the Vice Chair position. Julia has served on a number boards, including the furniture industry’s WithIt and Women Powering Technology in Canada’s Tech Corridor. Julia began with Restonic as their Brand Engineer in 2013 and was promoted to Brand Director in 2015.

“Julia’s appointment to Chair of the Better Sleep Council will be a tremendous asset to the process of reaching today’s connected consumer,” said Ron Passaglia, president and CEO of Restonic Mattress Corporation. “Her deep understanding of how to digitally interact with consumers will enhance the BSC’s outreach and improve understanding of the importance of consumer education in the bedding industry. As an innovative industry leader, her reputation as a team player will create a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.”

“Having spent 15 years in the sleep products industry, I see the value of participating in ISPA’s committees such as the BSC,” said Brent Limer. “I’m excited about the opportunity to participate in BSC leadership as it’s a true resource for our industry; the opportunity to work with such creative leaders is a great honor.”

Tim Witherell is the director of sales for Hickory Springs Manufacturing and has worked with Hickory Springs Manufacturing for five years in various roles, all in their Bedding Division.

“We welcome Julia, Brent and Tim to their new roles on the BSC. This is a dynamic group that will benefit greatly from their industry experiences and insights,” noted ISPA President Ryan Trainer. “I thank them for volunteering their time, talents and energy to these positions.”

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to leading and advancing the interests of the sleep products industry by helping the world sleep better. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA represents the Sleep Products Industry and members based in the United States and countries around the world.

The Better Sleep Council is the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, the trade association for the sleep products industry. With decades invested in improving sleep quality, the BSC educates consumers on the link between sleep and health, and the role of the sleep environment, primarily through www.bettersleep.org, partner support and consumer outreach.

