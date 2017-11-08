7 tips to survive the holiday selling season

Follow these 7 tips from the retail floor to get through the hustle and bustle of the end-of-the-year selling season with a smile
As the holiday shopping season heats up, so does the craziness of fussy customers, new hires, high sales targets and long hours.
Monster Worldwide, a global employment services company based in Weston, Massachusetts, asked sales associates and managers in the trenches for their advice on staying motivated, productive and, well, sane, during the holidays. Here are a few of our favorite tips:
- “The best way to avoid stress and enjoy working retail during the holidays is to get your personal errands and all your Christmas shopping out of the way before Thanksgiving. When you don’t have to worry about all of that, helping customers with their gift shopping can be a pleasurable experience.”
- “Forget trying to be oh-so-cute … with those hot new shoes you just bought on clearance. Wearing comfortable shoes at work during the holiday madness is the best way to go. Your feet, legs, neck and back will thank you.”
- “To get through the holiday madness in retail, I try to remember that although it may be hectic and I’m dealing with hundreds of people in one day, each one of those people is dealing with me once, so it’s important to remember the impression that a person can get.”
- “There is nothing wrong with saying, ‘I don’t know but will find someone who does know.’ And there is nothing wrong with saying, ‘I’m sorry’ even if it’s not your fault. If you can empathize with the customer, you will understand how to handle the customer.”
- “My recent large specialty store employer asked each of its regions to adopt a local charity and asked customers to make donations to the cause at the time of purchase. Adopt(ing) a cause for our stores really made many employees feel that they were doing more than just selling more stuff over the holidays.”
- “If you ever leave retail, take with you the knowledge of how to help people. Be patient and treat the next people who serve you with respect. Retail made me a better person.”
- “Be cheerful and pleasant. A smile will rub off.”
