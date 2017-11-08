7 tips to survive the holiday selling season

Follow these 7 tips from the retail floor to get through the hustle and bustle of the end-of-the-year selling season with a smile

As the holiday shopping season heats up, so does the craziness of fussy customers, new hires, high sales targets and long hours.

Monster Worldwide, a global employment services company based in Weston, Massachusetts, asked sales associates and managers in the trenches for their advice on staying motivated, productive and, well, sane, during the holidays. Here are a few of our favorite tips: