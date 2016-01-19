A Guide to Bedding Exhibitors at Winter Las Vegas Market

If you will be attending the Winter Las Vegas Market Jan. 24-28, we’ve compiled a couple of helpful lists of sleep products exhibitors for you, using the World Market Center’s exhibitor-search tool.

Download a PDF of bedding exhibitors:

Alphabetical Listing of Bedding Exhibitors

By-Building Listing of Bedding Exhibitors

In addition, take an advance look at some market news:

Sleep Savvy has published Las Vegas Market news releases and product photos here. Or click the light purple “News” button up above in the site’s navigation menu.

Happy shopping at Las Vegas Market!