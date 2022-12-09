A Moment of Thanks

Who do you appreciate? Let me tell you about a few people who make my life better.

The holiday season is upon us, with its focus on gratitude and gift giving.

In the spirit of the season, I’d like to take a minute to share the people I’m grateful for on a daily basis — the publications team.

First, there’s Dave Perry, our editor at large. I’m sure you all know him well. He’s been a fixture in the bedding world. He carries so much knowledge about the people and companies in our industry that I’m in awe. And I’m deeply grateful that he shares that knowledge with us. Dave has great ideas and always is willing to lend a helping hand.

Waynette Goodson, managing editor, has been with Sleep Savvy only since the end of February, but it feels like she’s been with us forever. She jumped right in — going to ISPA EXPO her second week on the job. Like Dave, she has lots of creative ideas that I love. And if you meet Waynette, you’ll immediately feel her warm, positive energy.

Kerri Bellias, vice president of advertising sales and events, is another familiar face at markets and at ISPA EXPO. Her hard work ensures that industry members can get the word out about their products and services in a number of formats (print, digital, video and trade shows). But let me tell you why I appreciate her. She is so smart. She gives good advice. She’s a great travel partner and just an all-around lovely person.

If you enjoy the look of this magazine, you can thank Stephanie Belcher, our creative director. Stephanie has designed Sleep Savvy for years. In addition to being organized and creative, she is kind and thoughtful and goes out of her way to celebrate the accomplishments of others.

Gary Socha, advertising and event sales representative, is one of the newer additions to our team. I finally got to meet him in-person at our August retreat, and he was exactly as I expected — warm, kind, thoughtful.

Robin Mykytyn, ad production and sales coordinator, is the newest member of the staff. She is taking the role formerly held by Julie Lewis Dossey, who has left to pursue a new career. We’re all going to miss Julie, but we’re delighted to have Robin. I can already tell she’s going to fit in beautifully.

Mary Rulli, circulation manager, is another one of those smart, warm people you want to be around. She handles all things circulation and does it wonderfully. If I ever have a question, she’s quick with a response. I can’t imagine anyone else doing the job she does.

Kathy Rush, digital communications manager, joined the staff in January. I am so grateful for her work. Not only does she keep our websites up to date, Kathy also sends out our e-newsletter, Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy, and is the voice behind our social media posts. She’s a quick learner and someone who makes you feel at ease.

These are just a handful of the people I feel thankful to know and work alongside. Who brings you joy in your professional and personal lives? This season is a great time to tell them.