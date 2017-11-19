A talented team

BY MARY BEST

How grateful am I for the Sleep Savvy staff? Let me count the ways…

Like operating a sleep shop, producing a magazine is a complex

process with dozens of moving parts that must be coordinated. I can say with confidence that Sleep Savvy would never reach your hands if it weren’t for a team of dedicated folks who attend to the tasks necessary for each issue to go from a vague concept to a polished product.

That’s why during this season of thankfulness, I want to thank the members of our team for their tireless work, professionalism, can-do attitude and a much-needed sense of humor.

There are seven of us who handle the advertising, circulation, editorial and production of Sleep Savvy and its sister publication BedTimes. Together, we produce 20 magazines a year, manage two websites, oversee several social media sites, post four monthly email newsletters and travel to numerous markets. Needless to say, this crew doesn’t enjoy a lot of downtime, often working nights, weekends and holidays to do what has to be done.

I am fortunate to work with such talented women, including Kerri Bellias, vice president of sales, and Julie Lewis Dossey, production and sales coordinator, who keep the lights on. Managing editor Beth English brings her editorial talents to each issue. Barbara T. Nelles leads our digital efforts, maintaining our websites SleepSavvyMagazine.com and BedTimesMagazine.com, posting on social media and overseeing our recently launched newsletters Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy and BedTimes in Brief. Creative director Stephanie Belcher designs each page with skill and style. Mary Rulli, circulation manager, makes sure Sleep Savvy is delivered to you in a timely manner.

But there are more people to thank. We rely heavily on seasoned freelancers and editors who bring expertise and provide insightful, engaging articles for our pages. These include Lissa Coffey, Gary James, Gerry Morris, Phillip M. Perry and Cindy Sheaffer. I owe a special debt of gratitude to Julie A. Palm, who, without fail, is willing to help out whenever and wherever needed.

Above all, I am grateful for the retailers, retail sales associates and others who read Sleep Savvy in print and online, follow us on social media and support the magazine’s print edition, website and newsletter with advertising.

Every day—even the ones that get harried—I feel thankful to be associated with genuine, conscientious and generous co-workers, colleagues and readers.

From our team to yours, we wish you a very happy Thanksgiving and a successful holiday season.