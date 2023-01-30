“Achievable Luxury” Is Strategy Behind Magniflex’s Launch Of Virtuoso Primo At Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

PRATO, Italy – Leading Italian bedding manufacturer, Magniflex, is debuting the Virtuoso Primo, a new two-sided mattress that offers temperature control for different seasons on each side, while being positioned as an “achievable luxury” buy for consumers, in its showroom C1532 at Last Vegas Market.

The new 13-inch contemporary mattress, which will be unveiled next week, was crafted with the realities of the current economy in mind and retails for a more achievable price point of $4,999 in queen, as compared to other comparable products. The double-sided mattress offers a warmer mattress during the winter season with cashmere and wool on one side, and then a cooler sleep during the summer season with silk and linen components. To add to the luxurious experience that this mattress provides sleepers, the Virtuoso Primo also features a satin cover.

“The mattress was designed to give our consumers a luxury mattress at a more achievable price point,” said Billy Curtright, national sales manager at Magniflex. “We wanted to create a mattress that combines all the elements that classify our mattresses as luxury: a beautiful appearance, temperature control, as well as comfort control for sleep partners with different comfort preferences, but at a price that isn’t impossible to afford with the economic state of the United States at this time.”

Magniflex was founded 60 years ago in a suburb of Florence, Italy, and today more than 35 million people in 99 countries sleep on Magniflex mattresses. Known as a world leader in quality, comfort and innovation, Magniflex was the first mattress company in the world to gain certifications from OEKO-TEX®. The company’s central manufacturing facility produces up to 10,000 mattresses a day, many of which are exported to countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, Russia, the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.magniflex.com.