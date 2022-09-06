All-in for Las Vegas

We’re putting all our cards on the table to bring you the best of the summer market

How did the Las Vegas Market go? Well, that depends on who you ask.

Manufacturers who filled their days with appointments, while also handling some walk-in traffic, were generally happy with attendance. Those who didn’t set up many appointments and relied more on show traffic weren’t as happy.

Let’s face it: With temperatures near 120 degrees in Las Vegas, airline cancellations and an ongoing global pandemic, the summer market faced some serious headwinds. Still, most manufacturers shared a positive attitude, using the slower periods to home in on existing lines, work on marketing strategies and connect with retailers.

Gerry Borreggine, president and chief executive officer of Therapedic International, devoted time to shooting his Inside Track retailer videos. He noted that the industry is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“Covid has slowed down the whole product entry and the new product development release in the market, and it’s harder for retailers to change,” Borreggine said. “It’s harder for them to change because we’re having trouble getting product, and they’re having trouble selling what they have … it’s a difficult time. Right now, there is a lot of inventory. We had a dearth of inventory, and now it has become a glut of inventory.”

Despite the challenges and the lingering effects of the pandemic, we found a few showrooms buzzing with retailers, such as Diamond Mattress, which introduced its new Technogel mattress line.

“If market attendance was low, we didn’t notice,” said Shaun Pennington, chief executive officer of Diamond Mattress, which exhibited in a new, larger showroom. “In fact, one of the days was record-breaking in terms of the number of people in our showroom. We had visits with several top 100s.”

Bedding exhibitors agreed that retailers are looking for innovative products that will connect with consumers and help drive retail sales. Take the new ChiroPro line at Mlily USA.

“Attendance for the market overall appeared lower, but Mlily visited with several top 100s in our showroom,” said Glenn Kobylarczyk, executive vice president.

According to the International Market Centers, the show posted an 8% gain in attendance over last July, indicating an improvement in the market’s overall recovery from more than two years of Covid-19-induced disruptions. Driving attendance growth were the 35% of attendees who were new to the market and the 9% who returned for their first market since before the pandemic.

In total, the Summer 2022 Las Vegas Market attracted attendees from 48 states, three U.S. territories and 49 countries, according to the IMC. The market’s largest domestic attendance gains were in the Northeast and Western regions, and international attendance nearly doubled over last summer to near pre-pandemic levels.

“We all came into this thinking that it was going to be slow,” said Laurie Tokarz, president of Restonic. “Certainly, we’ve seen busier markets, but when we compare this year to last year, we more than doubled the people who came through on Day One, so that was really exciting for us.”

Also exciting: All the new product debuts that are typically reserved for January. On the following pages you’ll find innovative introductions, as well as new accessories, product expansions and a good dose of market news.

For Discerning Decorators

Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy International introduced the next generation of the Stearns & Foster brand, from the new entry-level Studio mattress to the premium Reserve models. Stearns & Foster targets “discerning decorators,” according to Tom Murray, Tempur Sealy executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “They have very particular expectations of the mattress in terms of comfort, quality and craftsmanship, but they also value the aesthetics,” he said. The brand will partner with a design council to train awareness and showcase how the new generation fits within the aesthetics of the home. The lineup also includes new technology: At $6,299, the Reserve Duet features a removable, reversible pillow-top. It’s cooler on one side and warmer on the other side; it can also be removed for a firmer feel.

Toronto Joins Cosmo Line

Logicdata expanded its Cosmo contemporary line of adjustable bed bases with the addition of the Cosmo Toronto model. Dexter Weber, president of Logicdata’s North American business unit, described the new model as “a perfect blend of practicality, functionality and price.” The base, aimed at young families, includes underbed lighting, USB ports and connection to Logicdata’s sleep control app. The Cosmo Toronto base received “lots of very positive feedback, affirming the tremendous value and potential of this new adjustable base,” Weber added.

Going for Gel

Rancho Dominguez, California-based Diamond Mattress added two gel offerings to its lineup. Gel Grid by Diamond debuted with two models featuring hundreds of grids that can move in different directions. The grids are made of cooling gel material. In addition, the producer launched a new gel line in partnership with gel products maker Technogel. The new Technogel mattress line includes four models that offer adaptive gel technology with zoned cushioning, memory foam and latex. Shaun Pennington, chief executive officer, said the new Gel Grid and Technogel beds “were very well-received” in the company’s expanded Las Vegas showroom.

Expanding Footprint

Kingsdown upped its game, unveiling a new 17,000-square-foot showroom that more than doubled the size of its Las Vegas footprint. The Mebane, North Carolina-based producer used that space to spotlight more than 75 mattresses, featuring its Vintage, Insignia, Anniversary and Zedbed collections. The flagship Vintage line combines a high-coil-count design, latex, cotton, New Zealand Joma wool, alpaca wool from Peru, and horsehair from the United Kingdom at retail prices from $3,499 to $12,999. Insignia is a hybrid line, Zedbed is an eco-friendly foam line and Anniversary is an entry-level line.

A Twilight Introduction

Bedding Industries of America is bringing Twilight to market. That’s the name of a new “moderate luxury” introduction by the North Brunswick, New Jersey-based bedding maker, one it kicked off with the launch of an 11-inch roll-packed mattress retailing at $799 in queen that features a dark circular knit with white stars – the color scheme that gives the line its name. The hybrid mattress uses a pocketed coil unit, high-density foam and plush quilting. More Twilight models, both roll-packed and flat-packed, will join the line at the beginning of next year.

Rise. Shine. Thrive.

That’s the tagline for the Dawn House Bed, part of the wellness division of Ergomotion. “It’s geared for the consumer who wants to age in place,” said Brian Verban, director of sales for the Santa Barbara, California-based company. “But it’s not just for baby boomers; it’s also for consumers with changing needs.” Features include health metrics, adjustable bed height, underbed lighting, and head and foot articulation. Users can share health reports, customize settings and make adjustments with an in-app remote. New this market: an optional support rail/mobility aid at the head of the bed.

Touch and See

Carpenter Co. unveiled a spacious new 3,781-square-foot showroom, which gave the Richmond, Virginia-based company more open, creative space in a comfortable, contemporary environment. In addition to a wall of foams that retailers and manufacturers could mix and match to experiment with different mattress feels, the supplier showcased its Performance Wave foam core, direct-to-consumer offerings, and customizable toppers and pillows. Carpenter also highlighted its sustainability efforts by showing carpet pads made from recycled scrap foam.

Boosting Immunity

Since its debut at the January Las Vegas market, the Immunity line by Therapedic has been clicking at retail, according to Gerry Borreggine, president and chief executive officer. “The Immunity line is the star of the show, and it’s still getting traction,” he said. “It’s got a cover that has 30% copper in it that has been tested and proven to be anti-bacterial and allows the effects of the copper to permeate up to four layers of bed linens … reaching the skin of the sleeper.” Given the collection’s success, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company is now exploring introducing even more models.

Virtual Showroom Debuts

Launched in Las Vegas, Englander’s new Virtual Showroom Experience feels like a video game for mattress merchandising and provides a digital portal that retailers can use to learn more about Englander’s mattress collections, the Denton, Texas-based company said. “Beyond creating an immersive extension of Englander’s showroom, we want to inspire retailers to create their own engaging and memorable experiences that drive sales,” said Mark Kinsley, president and chief executive officer. Standing at the foot of Englander beds in the 360-degree virtual showroom, the visitor can click to access product specifications, images and videos.

A Value Proposition

To meet the need for lower prices during the current market downturn, Restonic introduced the new Waldorf line: a value collection with high-quality components such as phase-change material in the fabric, proprietary TempaGel memory foam and 800 individually wrapped coils. Aesthetically, Waldorf features a vertical stitch and a touch of blue in the top panel. “We know it’s tough at retail, so we decided to come out with a hot buy that will be ready for the November selling period and Black Friday,” said Laurie Tokarz, president of the Buffalo, New York-based company. “This line is value rich, and we have four different ways it can be promoted. So far retailers have responded very well.”

Simplifying Sales

Malouf’s showroom buzzed with folks enjoying a gourmet lunch and checking out introductions, such as the Weekender Essential Bedding Bundle. The box includes two roll-packed shredded memory foam pillows, double-brushed microfiber sheets and a liquid-proof jersey mattress protector. Retailers can use the bundles for in-store and online promotions, as well as sell them individually or with big-ticket items, such as mattresses and bed frames. “Industrywide, we’re seeing more of the bundling options,” said Joel Dewberry, vice president of marketing for the Logan, Utah-based company. “It brings value and convenience … and it’s being very well-received at the show.”

A Full Deck

Mlily USA brought a full slate of introductions to market, including its new ChiroPro hybrid collection, endorsed by the International Chiropractors Association. Designed to provide optimum support for back health, the new line features firm and plush feels in a 13-inch mattress with gel foams and an encased coil unit. Glenn Kobylarczyk, executive vice president, said the ChiroPro’s endorsement by the International Chiropractors Association and the line’s wellness focus sparked a good response at market. The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bedding producer also debuted a value hybrid line with 9-inch, 11-inch and 13-inch profiles, a heavy-duty platform bed frame, and

a refreshed Essential Plus line, an all-foam offering.

An American Bedding Boost

Corsicana is doubling down on its American Bedding line, adding 10 models to that legacy brand. The introductions include two rolled hybrid mattresses and eight double-sided models with multiple cover options and profiles. Retail prices range from $300 to $800. Also new from Dallas-based Corsicana, which is reorganizing its business, are a double-sided mattress from Sleep Inc., Corsicana’s entry-level brand, and two double-sided mattresses in the company’s Symbol line. Corsicana’s core strategy is to focus on mattresses retailing at under $1,000.

Upcycled Denim

King Koil debuted a new line of sustainable mattresses called Re-Spun, as in re-spun recycled denim. The beds contain sustainable Tencel fabric, New Zealand Joma wool, plant-based foam, Talalay latex and a dual coil system. The recycled denim is used in the upholstered bottom, in which shredded denim fibers are re-spun into new yarns for fabric. The border makes it look like the mattress is wearing jeans. “Everybody understands and loves denim,” said David Binke, chief executive officer of the Avondale, Arizona-based company. “It’s a different look. It’s not a bland look; it’s colorful, and everybody feels comfortable in denim. We’re very happy with our direction. We’ve been guided by experts in the denim world, so I think it’s going to be huge for us.”

Built to Last

Boston-based Spring Air launched a new brand, Dura-Last. As its name suggests, the new line is a heavy-duty performance brand aimed at shoppers who are concerned about mattress durability. Featuring 1,872 edge-to-edge coil units, the mattresses offer cool-to-the-touch fabrics and copper-infused memory foam. Tufting with zoned support in the center third of the bed is designed to pair with an adjustable bed base. The new models retail from $1,899 to $2,199.

Economical and Sustainable

Retailers asked Reverie for better flat foundation options, and the Detroit-based bedding and adjustable bed base manufacturer responded, adding two flat foundations to its line. The Reverie EZ Flex and Reverie EZ Fold foundations meet UPS and FedEx small package requirements and are well-suited for e-commerce and in-home deliveries, the company said. “The Reverie EZ Flex and EZ Fold provide economical and more sustainable alternatives to traditional flat foundations and are also incredibly strong and durable,” said Martin Rawls-Meehan, chief executive officer.

Keeping It Covered

Blu Sleep unveiled new mattress protectors, rounding out its sleep

accessories offerings. “We are focused on driving our retailers to increase their attachment rate,” said Alex Ciccolella, chief executive officer of the Pompano Beach, Florida-based company. The products include a five-sided cooling Arctic protector and a five-sided anti-bacterial Silver version. In addition, Blu Sleep unveiled a waterproof Bamboo protector, made with moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating fabric, as well as a Tencel model, made with thermo-regulating fibers designed to wick away moisture. Retail prices range between $14 and $75.

Bed Base in a Box

Engineered cellulose fibers fashioned into boxed bed bases and sofas were a hit

at Beli Plast, a new sourcing company. The fibers use HoneyComb Support Technology (HoST) developed by the brand Elephant in a Box. That technology is renewable, 100% recyclable and 100% biodegradable, said Nasif Akin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Beli Plast, based in Philadelphia. “We had very positive feedback and high interest in our HoneyComb Support Technology, which was viewed as innovation in our industry,” Akin said.