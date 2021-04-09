Allerknit, Revolutionary Bedding Products for Allergy Sufferers

Sleep Savvy has published this company news release unedited and is not responsible for its content.

Allerknit, developed by South Bay International, is a newly developed consumer product line of bedding that is highly efficacious in the repelling and abatement of dust mites. Extensive lab experiments have proven Allerknit repels 99% of dust mites; the functional agent includes a combination of highly active mite killing powder, bactericidal molecules, and natural plant extracts.

The Allerknit technology laminates the revolutionary formula into a single silk fiber. The lamination allows each fiber to have a slow release and long-lasting mode of transmission to dust mites. All elements of Allerknit are widely used and well-known to be safe for bedding and human contact.

Allerknit products can withstand low-temperature machine washing and drying cycles. Part of the study revealed the efficacy of the dust mite repelling technology reduces by 1% for every 10 washing and/or drying cycles for temperatures under 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Their [dust mites] primary food is dander (skin scales) shed from human and pet activity. Most homes in the United States probably have detectable levels of house dust mites and their allergy-producing fragments…Their significance as pests is due to the powerful allergens contained in the mites, their cast skins, fecal material, and secretions. Symptoms of a house dust mite allergy include stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, coughing or watery eyes. Inhalation of dust mite allergens by hypersensitive individuals can result in acute attacks of bronchial asthma, accompanied by wheezing, shortness of breath, and perhaps even death. Diagnostic tests and clinical studies by allergists have shown house dust mite to be the most common allergy in asthmatics, and an important “root cause” for the development of asthma in young children. Recent studies suggest that at least 45 percent of young people with asthma are allergic to house dust mites. Unlike “seasonal” allergies caused by molds and pollen, people who are allergic to dust mites often will have symptoms year-round.”1

There are many species of mites in the world that affect human health with serious implications. Mites have extremely high reproductive capabilities.

“Adults live approximately 1-2 months, and the females lay about 50 eggs. It is not uncommon to find thousands of mites in a single gram of house dust (a gram is about the weight of a paperclip). An infested mattress can contain millions of dust mites.” 1

Unlike many other dust mite treatments, the Allerknit technology ranks superior because it is a low cost, effective and safe solution for the abatement of dust mites for allergy suffers. Allerknit is a patent pending technology. The purchase of Allerknit products will be available Q4 of 2021. Allerknit bedding products will be showcased at Las Vegas Market, April 11-15 by South Bay International Showroom B-962.

South Bay International (SBI) was established in 1993 and currently located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. SBI is best known for selling specialty bedding and OEM products. As one of the largest mattress and adjustable base factories in the world, SBI’s strong suit is being vertically integrated from product development to the delivery of consumer goods. SBI continues to be a top contender in the bedding category with their advanced technologies, state-of-the-art equipment, multiple warehouses, in-house labs, product testing facilities, and a live customer call center. SBI’s operating procedures are built upon the highest standards, quality, value, and service in the industry. To find out more visit the website at www.southbayinterntional.com, email info@southbayinternational.com, or call (800)723-0316 Monday-Friday 7:30a-5p PDT. Headquarters: 8570 Hickory Avenue, Suite 150 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739.

