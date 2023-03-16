American Textile Co. Introduces Bedding with HeiQ Allergen Tech

Bedding manufacturer American Textile Co. has partnered with HeiQ, a Swiss materials innovation company, to upgrade several bedding products with HeiQ Allergen Tech for the North American market. The new application is intended to deliver deeper relief to allergy sufferers.

New collaboration slated to bring deeper allergy relief to allergy bedding solution, AllerEase.

Pittsburgh-based ATC and HeiQ will apply HeiQ Allergen Tech to mattress and pillow protectors, pillows, mattress pads and comforters, as well as to blankets, throws and other bedding product categories in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The first products from ATC featuring HeiQ Allergen Tech will be available in 2024 under the brands AllerEase,an allergy bedding solution in North America, as well as the Sealy bedding brand. Products featuring HeiQ Allergen Tech will also be marketed under ATC’s own CleanBoost technology name.

Launched at the end of 2022, HeiQ Allergen Tech is a 100% bio-based, naturally derived technology that reduces users’ exposure to inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter, and pet allergens with the help of active probiotics, according to a news release. It provides one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to reduce allergen exposure in the bedroom, said company officials.

This HeiQ innovation has received the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by The British Allergy Foundation following a comprehensive review and assessment. Additionally, it has been tested and certified by BMA Labor, an accredited lab in Bochum, Germany, to successfully reduce 96.6% of house dust mite matter allergen, 83.6% of cat hair allergen, and 76.5% of dog hair allergen.

“Our new AllerEase CleanBoost products will be the first-ever solution to offer dual-action protection against allergens,” said Patrick Seiffert, senior vice president of product development and marketing at ATC. “By combining our expertise in allergen barrier bedding with HeiQ’s revolutionary fabric technology, we are proud to introduce a product that not only blocks inanimate allergens but also reduces them on and around the bedding.

“Our flagship AllerEase brand has been trusted by millions of consumers seeking allergy relief for years, and this new partnership allows us to offer them a new level of unmatched protection,” Seiffert continued. “We are excited to be the strategic partner for HeiQ’s innovation and look forward to continue delivering new ways to help consumers sleep better and live better.”

HeiQ Group co-founder and CEO Carlo Centonze noted that HeiQ Allergen Tech was only launched last October. “This proves our ability to rapidly develop and commercialize technologies that meet global demand,” he said. “Our nature-based hygiene solutions are revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar home textiles market.

“With over 90% of bedrooms in the U.S. containing three or more detectable allergens, our partnership with ATC will make a real difference in people’s lives, and that’s what matters most to us,” Centonze continued. “HeiQ Allergen Tech can significantly improve bedding products, but it can also be applied to curtains, carpet and upholstery.”