Infographic: American Workers Are Sleep-Deprived

According to this infographic published by the Safety Management online degree program at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S. employees are short on sleep and it’s affecting their performance on the job, and causing more workplace injuries than ever before.

Studies show that American workers are sleeping one to two hours less per day than they did 60 years ago. In fact, an estimated 50 million to 70 million adults suffer from sleep disorders or insomnia–a fact that is costing employers billions of dollars per year in absences, accidents and reduced productivity.

There are steps employers can take to encourage better sleep habits among employees, the university advises. These include educating workers about better sleep, adding nap rooms and reducing late-night shift work.

Individuals can find tips on how to improve the quality and quantity of their sleep by checking the website of the Better Sleep Council, the consumer education arm of the International Sleep Products Association.



