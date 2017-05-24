Why Americans Value the Role of Sleep

According to a national survey, a whopping 97% of Americans think a good night’s sleep improves their quality of life and is important to help them perform at their best.

The study, conducted online by Harris Poll among more than 3,000 U.S. adults 18 and older, was commissioned by Herobed, a hybrid boxed bed launched in March by industry veterans and brothers Jeff and Mark Quinn. The survey focused on how participants view the relationship between sleep, good health and quality of life, according to a news release.

But, although Americans understand the importance of sleep in their lives, only 46% said a comfortable mattress was necessary for a good night’s rest. While fewer than half of respondents placed the mattress in its central role in a good night’s sleep, it did beat out other bedroom elements, including proper room temperature (37%), a dark or quiet room (30%) and comfortable pillows (28%).

“We found it shocking that most people really don’t understand how a mattress can directly impact quality of sleep, which we know can affect quality of life, performance and overall health,” says Jeff Quinn, co-founder of the Humble, Texas-based online mattress company.

Other survey findings of note:

64% of Americans consider a better night’s sleep more appealing than better sex (78% women, 50% men)

65% of millennials would rather spend money on a vacation than a new mattress.

Co-founder Mark Quinn says: “My brother and I have been in the mattress industry for more than 40 years combined, so we have come to understand it very well. We have spent thousands of hours listening to consumers to understand what is most important about their sleep and their mattress so we have drawn from that experience to develop Herobed.”