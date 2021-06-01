Americanstar U.S. Adds Retailer, Launches Lines



Producer Americanstar U.S. introduced the Capella collection and three more collections for 2021, all of which can be shipped nationwide, roll-packed and boxed.

Houston-based Americanstar U.S., part of Vietnam’s Americanstar Group, has inked a distribution deal with Mattress Firm Montana and launched new collections.

The Mattress Firm licensee operates six sleep shops in Montana and, beginning this month, offers five Americanstar U.S. collections. Available in a variety of constructions, the beds range in price from $199 to $1,799 in queen size.

Four new collections launched this year include Bluesky, Capella, Primerest and Sweet. Containing comfort and cooling features, they are priced from $599 to $999.

“Our production capabilities allow Americanstar U.S. to make premium products and offer them to our retail partners and their customers at significant values, often hundreds of dollars less than competitive products with the same technologies,” said Tony Nguyen, chief operating officer.

Americanstar U.S. said it operates three distribution and manufacturing facilities in Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles, where it produces mattresses under the Americanstar U.S. brand. It offers nationwide shipping and compression packaging.

The privately held Americanstar Group, founded in 1996, includes LMG World Co. Ltd. and Hava’s Mattress Co. Ltd., operating in Southeast Asia. It holds licenses for U.S. mattress brands there, including Brentwood Home, E.S. Kluft & Co./Aireloom, Kingsdown, Spring Air International, Therapedic and others. According to previous news reports, the company is among the largest manufacturers, distributors, retailers and exporters of bedding in Vietnam and operates a 1 million-square-foot production site in Ho Chi Minh City.