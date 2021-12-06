Americanstar U.S. Debuts New Website

The Americanstar Group, a Vietnam-based global mattress manufacturer with distribution of private-label and well-known mattress brands in more than 30 countries, has launched a redesigned website for its Houston-based Americanstar U.S. division.

The new site, AmericanStarUS.com, features a responsive and modernized design with a focus on mobile, improved functionality, simplified navigation, a company blog and exclusive content accessible for Americanstar U.S.’ retail partners, the company said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to launch our new website to better serve both retailers and consumers in the United States,” said Tony Nguyen, chief operating officer of Americanstar U.S. “The new experience we’ve created will not only help drive awareness of our high-quality and affordable products among mattress shoppers, but it will also help retailers stay connected with us and have fast access to all of the tools they need to sell our products.”

Retail partners can log into the site for a tailored experience that includes placing orders and downloading digital assets to promote Americanstar mattresses online.

The site also was built to increase mattress shoppers’ awareness and understanding of Americanstar’s new products while instilling confidence in the company’s commitment to affordable luxury and a simplified shopping experience.

“Mattress shopping can become overwhelming due to the sheer amount of options and information available today,” Nguyen said. “Our new site addresses this by reducing the options while still helping consumers find an affordable mattress to meet their specific needs.”