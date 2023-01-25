An Adjustable Bed For Every Home, Every Budget

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

LOGICDATA Opens LVM With Refreshed COSMO Line of Adjustable Bases, Now with More Customization Options and Added Value to Retailers.

Las Vegas – January 20, 2023 – LOGICDATA is ramping up its popular COSMO Line at LVM this month with extended customization options for its market-leading range of sophisticated, lifestyle-inspired adjustable bases. The refreshed line includes refinements to its three signature models, ensuring there is an adjustable bed for every home and at every budget.

LOGICDATA’s COSMO Line will be featured at the LOGICDATA SHOWROOM B958. Its minimalistic style, smart features and flawless technology uphold the company’s continued commitment to superior, intelligent, motion-based solutions for every-day living, while the company’s innovative offerings for logistics, storage and shipping provide added convenience and savings for its partners.

“With growing consumer interest in adjustable furniture, and the overwhelmingly positive response to the COSMO Line, we’re taking it to the next level with new conveniences and options to support a variety of lifestyles. Additionally, the incredible consumer feedback we have received provides a natural platform upon which to build a more comprehensive offering for retailers,” said Dexter Weber, President, LOGICDATA North America.

The COSMO Line – at Home

COSMO Austin: The COSMO Line’s most robust frame offers an expanded feature set, customizable for private label, that marries comfort with convenience. While maintaining a streamlined design, this stately frame offers best-in-class stability, with a 900-pound weight capacity.

COSMO Sydney: The minimalistic COSMO Sydney provides an optimized core feature set, offering maximum flexibility with minimum cost and space. This ergonomic, low-profile model assembles easily and is the only adjustable base to fit all sizes into a single UPS/FedEx package. COSMO Sydney Comfort offers the extended features of USB ports, underbed lighting and Bluetooth and app connectivity.

COSMO Vienna: The COSMO Line’s flagship product provides the ultimate in comfort and convenience, including nightstand reach. The full-featured COSMO Vienna Luxe takes things a step further with extensive offerings including Bluetooth and app connectivity, vibration massage, USB Ports and underbed lighting. Moreover, COSMO Vienna is the only adjustable bedframe to offer nightstand reach that can be shipped in a single package, allowing retailers a more cost-effective means to provide customers with this sought-after feature.

The COSMO Austin and COSMO Sydney models with variations are available in Twin XL, Queen, King and California King sizes, while the COSMO Vienna models are available in Twin XL and Queen sizes. All 5 COSMO models will be on display at the LOGICDATA Showroom B958. For full product details, visit LOGICDATA.

LOGICDATA is proud to have won the Furniture Today 2022 Reader Ranking Award for Supplier of Most Innovative Furnishings in the Bedding category.

Bringing it Home for Retailers

With continual optimization in the development of each adjustable frame, the COSMO Line’s streamlined packaging is ideal for retailers, helping to ensure low shipping costs. This allows for more pieces in a delivery and a scalable model for increased savings – a win for both retailers and the consumers.

“Shipping is an obvious place to start in providing value, and a place where LOGICDATA’s innovative motion-based products excel,” explained Matt Skinner, Director of Sales, LOGICDATA North America. “Our streamlined packaging and shipping model, combined with our Domestic Inventory Program ensure cost savings and added convenience for our partners to better meet the needs of their customers.”

LOGICDATA’s improved Domestic Inventory Program is designed to reduce acquisition costs for retailers and OEMs. Shipments are facilitated directly from LOGICDATA’s Greater Grand Rapids Area, MI-based warehouse, increasing flexibility and minimizing shipping lead times – whether single pieces, pallets or truckloads, and even full containers shipped directly to stores or warehouses.

At LOGICDATA we see what others do not see. We go further where others stop. Our minds are always in motion, our hearts inspired by innovation, our souls committed to the development of products that will change the world. Since 1997, we’ve dedicated ourselves to the creation of market-leading solutions that bring motion to the lives of millions. Our vast range of intelligent electronic, mechatronic, and embedded software solutions for adjustable furniture are crafted with premium quality and unrivaled execution always at the forefront of our offering. Over two decades of experience in the business has taught us to listen to who matters: you. Our endless flexibility and burning desire to adapt to the needs of our customers are the cornerstones of our success and the reason why – when it comes to service, quality, and innovation – LOGICDATA leads the way in the adjustable furniture industry. That’ where we plan to stay. Join us.

With facilities in Grand Rapids, MI, Deutschlandsberg, Austria, as well as production locations in Czech Republic and Hungary, the LOGICDATA team consists of over 300 industry-leading professionals.