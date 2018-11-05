10 quotes to inspire a practice of thankfulness

With Thanksgiving near, now is a perfect time to take stock of your life and be grateful for all that you have. Professional blessings can include everything from your business or job to your colleagues and customers.

Some people have started an annual practice of publicly giving thanks, enumerating on social media the things in their life for which they are grateful during the week of Thanksgiving or even the entire month of November. You could do something similar for your store, beginning by giving thanks for your customers.

To put you in the mood to get started, we’ve gathered inspirational quotes on the subject of gratitude.

1. “Gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy.” — Jacques Maritain

2. “When I started counted my blessings, my whole life turned around.” — Willie Nelson

3. “Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” —Amy Collette

4. “No one who achieves success does so without the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.” — Alfred North Whitehead

5. “In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer

6. “The deepest craving of human nature is the need to be appreciated.” — William James

7. “If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in every situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude, a feeling that nurtures the soul.” — Rabbi Harold Kushner

8. “Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.” — Brian Tracy

9. “Train yourself never to put off the word or action for the expression of gratitude.” — Albert Schweitzer

10. “When it comes to life the critical thing is whether you take things for granted or take them with gratitude.” ― G.K. Chesterton