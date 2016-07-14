The U.S. mattress industry in 2015 continued its upward trend in both unit shipments and wholesale dollar values, according to the 2015 Mattress Industry Report of Sales and Trends recently released by the International Sleep Products Association.

U.S. mattress manufacturers shipped nearly 39 million units (mattresses and foundations) in 2015—up 4.5% over 2014 levels. Wholesale revenues exceeded $8 billion, an increase of 6.8% over the prior year, and the average unit selling price of units increased by 2.2%.

The report includes valuable information retailers can use to help their stores remain competitive in today’s dynamic and challenging global marketplace. To learn more, contact Jane Oseth at joseth@sleepproducts.org.