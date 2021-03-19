Ante4autism Charity Poker Tournament Moves to August

The 13th annual Ante4autism charity poker tournament will be moved to late August to coincide with the Summer Las Vegas Market Aug. 22-26. A specific date, time and location for the event will be announced later, according to organizers, who say the rescheduling will allow more participants to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before attending.

The charity event, which is held annually in conjunction with the Las Vegas Market, draws participants, attendees and sponsors from the furniture and bedding industries and raises money for autism charities.

Any prepaid registered players or sponsors that would like a refund due to the date change should contact event founder Doug Krinsky at ante4autism@aol.com or 614-554-0802, according to a news release. If you would like to play in, sponsor or donate to the Ante4autism event, visit Ante4autism.com or contact Krinsky.

The five charities that will receive all net proceeds from the event are Rich Center for Autism, Cincinnati Center for Autism, F.E.A.T. – Families for Effective Autism Treatments of Southern Nevada, National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio and Autism Speaks.