Ante4autism Continues its Winning Streak

From left, Ante4autism founder Doug Krinsky, William Hung, and long-time co-host Karina Jett

The 14th annual Ante4autism poker tournament held July 23 at the South Point Hotel and Casino during the Summer Las Vegas Market raised $140,212. This year’s proceeds are earmarked for five nonprofits: Autism Speaks, Learning 4 Life Farm, the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio, the Sharon Sigesmund Pierce & Stephen Pierce Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at Touro University Nevada and Stockhands Horses for Healing.

To date, the tournament, founded by industry veteran Doug Krinsky, has raised $1.15 million for autism spectrum charities and institutes.

American Idol star William Hung won the Texas Hold ’em poker tournament, earning the title of Apollo Jett Grand champion. He bested 2021’s grand champion, Chip Jett. Tim Dilworth from Brooklyn Bedding finished third.

“It was another great event for the autism charities,” said Carpenter Co.’s Mike McQuiston, a co-host of the event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 45 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

For more details, including the names of industry sponsors, plenty of photos from the tournament and plans for next year’s Ante4Autism, visit Ante4autism.com.