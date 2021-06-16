Ante4autism Rescheduled, Carlitz Again a Sponsor

The 13th annual Ante4autism poker tournament, which was rescheduled from the Winter Las Vegas Market, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at a new venue, the Grandview Lounge of the South Point Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Stuart Carlitz, chief executive officer of Eclipse International, will again donate $10,000 as a diamond sponsor of the event.

“Stuart Carlitz has been with us since Day One and his support as a co-host and sponsor are second to none,” said event founder Doug Krinsky, an independent sales representative for Brooklyn Bedding. “Symbol Mattress combined its sponsorship with Corsicana Mattress, which recently acquired Symbol, and we’re glad to have them as a partner.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. for registration and check-in, but preregistration at the Ante4autism.com website is encouraged. The buy-in for the event is $200. Add-ons and re-buys will be allowed for the first 90 minutes of play.

To purchase a sponsorship (available in five levels) or donate any amount, visit Ante4autism.com. You also can email Krinsky at Ante4autism@aol.com or call him at 614-554-0802.

This year, these five autism-related charities will receive all net proceeds: Autism Speaks, Cincinnati Center for Autism, F.E.A.T. (Families for Effective Autism Treatments of Southern Nevada), National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio and Rich Center for Autism.

Autism spectrum disorders are diagnosed in 1 in 59 children in the United States, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.