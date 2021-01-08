Annual Ante4Autism Poker Tournament Moves to April 13

The 13th annual Ante4Autism event will be held Tuesday, April 13, at the Golden Nugget Grand Event Center in Las Vegas. The charity event draws participants, sponsors, supporters and attendees from the furniture and mattress industries and raises money for autism-related charities.

According to a news release, the date change was made to coincide with the Winter Las Vegas Market, which has shifted from its typical January schedule to April 11-15 because of pandemic stay-at-home restrictions in Nevada.

Because of Covid-19, organizers say they will limit the total number of players and the number of players at each table and will follow safety guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including requiring masks and social distancing.

If you would like to sponsor or donate to the upcoming event, visit Ante4Autism.com or contact event founder Doug Krinsky at Ante4Autism@aol.com or 614-554-0802.

The latest sponsors include Roger Magowitz, Coconis Furniture, and Myra Stone and Caroline Niccum ($1,000 Silver level); and David Deye, Jones Nonwovens, and Yelco Trucking Inc. ($500 Bronze level).

Previously announced sponsors are Leggett & Platt Inc. ($25,000 Presenting sponsor); Symbol Mattress ($15,000 Final Table sponsor); Karl and Cathi Glassman, and Furniture First National Buying Group ($10,000 Diamond sponsors); Symbol Mattress and Planned Furniture Promotions ($5,000 Platinum sponsors); Precision Textiles and Big Sandy Superstore ($2,500 Gold sponsors); Shari Wagner ($1,000 Silver sponsor); and Gary Fazio and Colonial LLC Display & Branding Specialist ($500 Bronze sponsors).

The five autism charities that will receive all net proceeds from the event are Rich Center for Autism, Cincinnati Center for Autism, F.E.A.T. – Families for Effective Autism Treatments of Southern Nevada, National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio and Autism Speaks.