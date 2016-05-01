Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Art Van Furniture and Indiana radio station host ladies night out—complete with music, treats and, of course, home furnishings offerings

Every woman needs a night out once in a while. Warren, Michigan-based Art Van Furniture recently teamed up with radio station Hot 107.9 FM to give gals a fun evening of “entertainment, excitement, pampering and prizes” at the retailer’s Coliseum Boulevard location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The female-only event on March 6 was hosted by midday radio personality Amber Stone.

The event had a strong tie to Art Van’s home furnishings offerings, with guests playing the game “Free Furniture Frenzy.” Each woman received a raffle ticket and then positioned herself next to the mattress, sofa, dining room table or other piece of home décor she wanted most to have in her home. The lucky winner went home with that item. Guests could win other door prizes throughout the event, too.

The pampering part of the night included complimentary makeup, nail art and styling techniques from area salons, as well as massages. Women also could purchase items from local fashion boutiques. Music, snacks and beverages completed the party atmosphere.

Family-owned Art Van has 100 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, including freestanding Art Van PureSleep mattress stores. The Midwest retailer’s night-out events have been part of its marketing program for several years.

Sleep Savvy encourages mattress retailers to host events of all types at their stores. Let’s face it: Most people go years between bed purchases and events are a good way to bring in shopper traffic and showcase your offerings in a low-key, low-pressure way. Plus, they can be great fun!