An Atlanta-based mattress store has a cameo in the first episode of the Netflix reality series, Queer Eye, a reboot of the hit “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

The new series features the same format as its predecessor: A team of five gay guys sweeps into the life of a man in need of a major life overhaul. In the first episode of Queer Eye, that hapless fellow is Tom Jackson.

To redecorate his apartment, Bobby Berk, the series’ interior designer, and Jonathan Van Ness, its grooming expert, take Jackson mattress shopping at the sleep shop Atlanta Mattress, where the three men goof around on an uber-pricey Vispring model and test out an adjustable base. Then they settle down to business, with Jackson rest-testing a few Magniflex memory foam models that Berk thinks will be good for Jackson’s bad back. Jackson finally chooses a Magniflex MagniStretch model.

Sleep Savvy editors gave the episode two thumbs up: We like any TV show that portrays mattress shopping as a fun, life-enhancing experience!