Does bad press affect hiring?

Survey finds most U.S. workers would not apply for a job at a company experiencing negative publicity or bad press

Negative publicity not only damages a store’s brand, but also its ability to recruit talent. According to a recent survey by CareerBuilder.com, 71% of U.S. workers would not apply for a job at a company experiencing negative press. Female workers are much more likely not to apply for a post with a company experiencing negative press than their male counterparts, 79% compared with 61%, respectively.

“In today’s 24/7 news cycle and social media world, earning and maintaining a good reputation can be a challenge,” says Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer of the employment services website. “It’s easier than ever before for job seekers to research potential employers. Employers that value transparency and take a proactive approach to issues or complaints will have a better chance of securing trust and loyalty and maintaining a positive reputation that can strengthen their recruitment and retention strategies.”

Bad publicity can have serious ripple effects. More than a quarter of employers (26%) say their company has experienced negative publicity, resulting in a hit to their hiring process. Sixty-one percent of those employers report fewer job offers being accepted, fewer candidate referrals from employees and fewer job applications as a result of bad press. Other negative impacts to the business included lower employee morale and a decline in sales.

While bad publicity may turn off candidates from applying, it rarely prompts current workers to leave their jobs. Only 6% of workers left a company because of negative publicity.

While negative news travels faster in our social world, companies should share their positive news to strengthen their company overall. Nearly four in five employers that have experienced positive press have seen beneficial impacts such as:

Higher morale among employees (42%)

Employees more likely to share positive things about the company on social channels (36%)

Boost in sales (36%)

More job applications (32%)

More job candidate referrals from employees (22%)

More job offers being accepted (21%)

Lower voluntary employee turnover (19%)