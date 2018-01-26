Beautyrest launches new Beautyrest Platinum and Beautyrest Complete lines

News release written by Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

(ATLANTA – Jan. 25, 2018) – The Beautyrest® brand, one of the industry’s leading mattress brands, is excited to introduce two new lines – the Beautyrest Platinum™ and Beautyrest Complete™ collections – at this month’s Las Vegas Market, along with key additions to its Beautyrest Black® and Beautyrest Silver™ offerings. Beautyrest will also provide dealers with a look at the brand’s new “Be More Awake” marketing campaign, which will launch to consumer audiences later this year. Together, the new introductions and new marketing campaign position the brand for success in advance of the 2018 selling season.

“This year is an exciting one for Beautyrest with respect to both our new products and our marketing initiatives,” said Beautyrest Executive Vice President of Marketing Jim Gallman. “We’re introducing 24 new mattress models in Las Vegas, with the majority of those in our Beautyrest Platinum line, and expanding our accessories program with the exciting Beautyrest Complete collection. With innovative products and our new breakthrough marketing campaign, we will energize dealers about our plans for 2018, illustrating how we will stand out to consumers in a very competitive marketplace.”

NEW BEAUTYREST PLATINUM LINE

Featuring a contemporary aesthetic with simple yet sophisticated patterns, the new Beautyrest Platinum line comprises 16 innerspring and hybrid models ranging in price from $1,299 to $2,999 that focus on regulating the nuances of temperature and support to offer smarter, restorative rest.

The 11 Beautyrest Platinum innerspring models and five hybrid models incorporate temperature-management technologies, such as the new InfiniCool™ Surface and InfiniCool HD Surface, which are enhanced with cooling materials to help move heat away from the body. Select innerspring models include BackCare® 3X, a support layer engineered with over 2,000 pressure-relief microcoils, while all hybrid models offer the new PressureSense™ Hybrid Support System, which features alternating Pocketed Coil® springs and Pocketed Memory Foam™ in the center third of the bed that conform to the body for the right balance of pressure relief and support.

Furthermore, the brand will include a complimentary Beautyrest Sleeptracker® monitor with all Beautyrest Platinum mattresses in 2018, adding extra value to each purchase while giving consumers the unique smart bed benefits of monitoring and improving their sleep with any Beautyrest Platinum bed.

NEW BEAUTYREST COMPLETE LINE

Designed to work with Beautyrest mattresses as a comprehensive system, the Beautyrest Complete collection features pillows, mattress covers and pillow covers that help customers transform their sleep from mere rest to renewal. The seven pillows in the collection include memory-foam and non-memory-foam options, as well as an array of comfort levels and price points that will fit any customer’s sleep needs. While a set of machine-washable fiber pillows priced at $35 serves as a promotional offering, the collection’s pillow portfolio features an $89 opening price point and provides consumers with a choice of memory foam or moisture-wicking fiber technologies – both of which provide temperature-management benefits. Luxury options include two Beautyrest Black-branded pillows priced at $149 – one composed of memory foam with an AllerPur™ Technology cover to keep the sleep environment clean and fresh, while the other is 100 percent goose down with a 400-thread-count Supima® cotton cover.

Featuring a cutting-edge design that is unlike anything in the marketplace, Beautyrest Black AirCool™ mattress and pillow covers wick away moisture, enhance comfort, relieve pressure and increase breathability. Thanks to their unique 3-D construction, the covers allow a sleeper to experience the true feel of a mattress or pillow and eliminate any concerns about diminished comfort, which can be an issue in other cover products. With a pillow cover price point of $69 and a mattress cover price point of $299, consumers can choose to purchase either product in one of two technologies – the InfiniCool Technology option is designed to move heat away from the body, while the AllerPur Technology option is infused with natural humidity-absorbing microcapsules that can reduce allergens found in the sleep environment.

BEAUTYREST BLACK AND BEAUTYREST SILVER ADDITIONS

Four new Beautyrest Black Special Edition models will be added to the current Beautyrest Black collection in 2018. Offering a choice of feels at $3,299 and $3,699, the new models pair Advanced Pocketed Coil™ Technology with a layer of 2,200 contouring nanocoils for refined support and spinal alignment. Each Special Edition bed also includes a new HD Performance Knit fabric cover that is designed to wick moisture away from the sleep surface. Beginning in 2018, Beautyrest will include a complimentary Beautyrest Sleeptracker® monitor with the purchase of any Beautyrest Black mattress, enabling customers to transform their Beautyrest Black bed into a smart bed.

This January also marks the premiere of three new Beautyrest Silver models, which are designed to emphasize key price points and allow dealers to promote them more deeply. The introductions include two euro top models that offer a choice of feels at $799, along with a pillow top option that when paired with the existing Beautyrest Silver portfolio provides a triple choice at the $999 price point.

THE “BE MORE AWAKE” ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Las Vegas Market attendees will get a preview of Beautyrest’s upcoming 2018 marketing campaign, which conveys how the brand’s unparalleled science and technology helps consumers explore the boundaries of sleep. Building on the theme “Be More Awake,” the campaign pairs visceral elements with live action and bold copy to reframe the conversation around sleep. Rather than focusing on the need for better sleep, the campaign demonstrates what it means to be truly awake, with Beautyrest mattresses providing the energy and clarity you need to unlock your full personal potential during the day.

“Historically, the mattress industry has focused its marketing efforts on how consumers can obtain the best sleep. In 2018, our campaign is a departure from this traditional message,” said Gallman. “The ‘Be More Awake’ campaign shifts the conversation from telling consumers how to sleep to sharing why they need it.”

BEAUTYREST BLACK DIAMOND DEALER PROGRAM

In addition, the Beautyrest brand is honoring select dealers at its Market showroom as part of the new Beautyrest Black Diamond Dealer program. The initiative recognizes top-performing Beautyrest Black dealers, who have demonstrated a high level of customer satisfaction and service, adherence to the Beautyrest Black brand standards, and outstanding performance by achieving specific thresholds in sales and selection. Dealers who attain Diamond Dealer status will receive several benefits, including early access to the new Beautyrest Black Special Edition, enhanced marketing assets and priority on the Beautyrest Black dealer locator.

“We developed the Beautyrest Black Diamond Dealer program to acknowledge the role key dealers play in the success of our Beautyrest Black line,” said Beautyrest Vice President of Channel Marketing Andrew Long. “While the program rewards those dealers that have shown their dedication to the Beautyrest Black line, it also encourages others to increase their engagement with the brand, and we look forward to growing our Diamond Dealer roster in the future.”

2017 SLEEPSELLS SUCCESS

This Market, the Beautyrest brand is also sharing the continued success of the SleepSells program, an online destination featuring education and training elements for retail sales associates (RSAs). Over the past year, the number of total registered RSAs grew by 21 percent. A comparison of 2016 and 2017 figures revealed that last year, total SleepSells sessions grew by 11 percent, page views grew by 21 percent, and the average user spent more time on the site than in 2016.

“Our goal for SleepSells is to arm RSAs with the information they need to be successful, and while we certainly post Beautyrest-related news, much of the content centers on sales tips, consumer insights and general industry knowledge – everything an RSA needs to confidently sell to customers,” said Beautyrest Vice President of Marketing Communications Michelle Montgomery.

For more information about Beautyrest, visit www.beautyrest.com. To learn more about SleepSells, visit www.sleepsells.com.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB”) owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry – National Bedding Company L.L.C. (the largest licensee and majority shareholder of Serta, Inc.) and Simmons Bedding Company, LLC. SSB is based in Atlanta and operates 32 manufacturing plants in the United States, six in Canada and one in Puerto Rico. Its subsidiary, National Bedding Company L.L.C., is based in suburban Chicago and markets a broad range of products under the Serta® brand, including Perfect Sleeper®, iComfort®, iSeries®, Sertapedic® and a portfolio of licensed products. In addition to National Bedding Company L.L.C., Serta, Inc. has five other independent licensees in the United States that manufacture and market Serta-branded products. SSB’s other subsidiary, Simmons Bedding Company, LLC, is based in Atlanta and markets a broad range of products including Beautyrest®, Beautyrest Black® and BeautySleep®. Both subsidiaries also serve as key suppliers of beds to many of the world’s leading hotel groups and resort properties.

