News Release: Beautyrest Declares April National Training Month

Beautyrest Declares April Inaugural National Training Month for Bedding Industry

(ATLANTA – April 14, 2016) – This April, Beautyrest institutes the bedding industry’s inaugural National Training Month, a campaign aimed at preparing sales associates for the historically busy summer selling season.

Throughout the month, Beautyrest will roll out a series of online and in-store resources dedicated to sales associate training. This observance recognizes the need for an intensive training period for the sales associate community in preparation for the industry’s most crucial sales stretch.

“The summer selling season is vital to the success of our industry, so we created National Training Month as an opportunity to dedicate ourselves to providing sales associates with resources that get them into top selling form,” said Michelle Montgomery, Vice President of Marketing Communications for Simmons. “As part of our promise to be retailers’ most trusted and preferred supplier, we are committed to taking an active role in setting up sales associates for success.”

Beautyrest’s sales-focused content hub SleepSells.com will feature an enhanced look and new content that provides actionable tips and techniques to maximize sales associates’ selling strategy. Content will focus on Beautyrest product training, brand-agnostic category training and proven selling advice from experts within Simmons, Serta Simmons Bedding and the broader retail sales community.

Here’s a look at the first two articles to be featured:

• Beautyrest Platinum Training Video, an unconventional, layer-by-layer dive into the new Beautyrest Platinum line.

• GREAT Sales Tips, a back-to-the-basics, mnemonic five-step approach to better sales.

Look for these standout articles and many more throughout National Training Month:

• Brett’s Top 10, VP, Store Success at Serta Simmons Bedding Brett Swygman digs into the SleepSells community’s biggest selling hang-ups.

• Are You Ready For Selling Season?, Director of Sales Education and Development at Serta Simmons Bedding Bob Munkel gets your pitch “performance ready” with some unique selling advice, along with some dynamite tips courtesy of Sleep Savvy magazine.

Starting April 18, the site will host a sweepstakes where sales associates have the opportunity to complete training exercises for the chance to win prizes.

Beautyrest will also support National Training Month with print advertising and in-store promotion, including quick reference training guides, signage and branded gear.

“We at Beautyrest want to supplement the excellent new product training sales associates receive at the hands of our Retail Sales Specialists with unique resources that not only help sell Beautyrest products, but support them in becoming better sales people overall,” said Brett Swygman, Vice President, Store Success for Serta Simmons Bedding.

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer selling season, historically the busiest and most crucial time of year for the bedding industry following the massive release of new product at Winter Las Vegas Market. Nearly half of all mattress sales are attributed to the months of May – September . Sales associates typically undergo rigorous training on both new and existing product in preparation for this influx of customers.

“In this pivotal time of year, National Training Month is a recognition of the invaluable role of the sales associate, and we encourage the entire bedding industry to join us in embracing this commitment to training and support in the years to come,” said Swygman.

About Simmons Bedding Company, LLC

Atlanta-based Simmons Bedding Company, LLC (Simmons) is one of the world’s largest mattress companies and the maker of Beautyrest®. Simmons markets a broad range of products including Beautyrest Recharge®, Beautyrest® Platinum, Beautyrest® Platinum Hybrid, Beautyrest Black® and Simmons BeautySleep®. In addition, Simmons and Beautyrest brands are distributed internationally in more than 110 countries and serves as a key supplier of mattresses to the world¹s leading hotel groups and resort properties. Simmons is committed to developing superior mattresses and promoting a higher-quality sleep. For more information, visit Beautyrest.com, or follow Beautyrest on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Christina Schrempp

cschrempp@3atlanta.com

404.835.4521

###