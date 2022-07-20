Bedding Industries of America Caters to Moderate Luxury Segment with New Eclipse Twilight Collection of Mattresses

Las Vegas News Release

The new Twilight model was designed with a dark circular knit with white stars to emulate the night sky, hence the name of the collection.

New Brunswick, N.J. – Leading mattress manufacturer, Bedding Industries of America (BIA), will introduce an 11-inch roll-packed mattress as part of the new moderate luxury Twilight collection from Eclipse at the summer Las Vegas Market taking place from July 24 to 28.

The line starts with a bed-in-a-box mattress, which was designed with a dark circular knit with white stars to emulate the night sky, hence the name of the collection. It features an 898 pocketed coil unit, with high-density foam on the top and bottom and luxurious plush quilting. The coil unit features a reinforced, heavier-gauge steel around the perimeter of the spring to provide a durable seating edge, allowing the sleeper to lay comfortably right up to the edge of the bed.

Additionally, the new hybrid model is quilted with an all-natural FR solution incorporating wool, unlike the traditional FR socks that typical roll-packed mattresses utilize.

“We created the Twilight collection with luxury and support in mind. Most bed-in-a-box models don’t look like a premium, flat-packed bed, but this one does,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and CEO of BIA. “It is quilted, flanged, hog-ringed and tape-edged – all features of a traditional quality mattress, but with the ability to be roll packed. Our retailers were looking for more affordable options for the average consumer and this mattress is just that, without sacrificing the quality we pride ourselves on.”

The mattress incorporates the company’s proprietary Spinal Zone™ technology that is clinically shown to reduce back pain by providing proper spinal alignment and is endorsed by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, now known as ChiroCongress, which aids in the advancements of the chiropractic profession through its membership.

The new model will retail for $799 in queen and will be on display at BIA’s Las Vegas showroom, B1118, in Building B at the World Market Center. Additional Twilight models, both roll-packed and flat-packed, are slated to be introduced at the beginning of 2023.

North Brunswick, N.J.-based Bedding Industries of America has been making mattresses since 1866. Known for its design innovation in creating advanced sleep products, the company has an extensive global licensing network that distributes mattresses under seven brands – Eclipse, Eastman House, Fieldcrest, Ernest Hemingway, Millbrook Beds, Natural Dreams and Velika. A well-established leader in the bedding industry, Bedding Industries of America designs products crafted with high-quality components, including latex, memory foam, gel and eco-friendly materials such as cotton and wool. The company holds several patents that deliver superb support throughout the product line. Today, the company has over 80 licensees worldwide, and its own plants in New Jersey, California and Illinois. For additional information, visit www.biamattress.com.