Bedding Industries Of America Expands Its Eclipse Black Ice Collection With Introduction Of The C-Series

NEWS RELEASE | HIGH POINT 2023

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Upon seeing the success of the company’s newly launched Black Ice collection this January, leading mattress manufacturer, Bedding Industries of America (BIA), is adding to the series with three new beds with different comfort feels. The C-Series, which will be unveiled at the Spring High Point Market, includes the Black Ice Copper, Copper-Nano and Latex-Nano.

The Black Ice C-Series takes a spin on the original Black Ice mattress that was launched at Las Vegas Market with various added benefits. The Copper offers a one-inch copper-infused visco layer to aid in body-regulating sleep temperature for a consumer. The Copper-Nano features two inches of naturally anti-bacterical, anti-odor and moisture wicking copper-infused visco, as well as over 1,000 one-inch nano coils. The Latex-Nano incorporates the same number of nano coils in the mattress but ditches the copper-infused visco for natural Talalay latex. All three offerings are available in plush, medium, and firm.

“Black Ice, our newly launched split-head mattress was very well received by retailers and their customers. Our intention is now to build upon that success with a variety of split-heads with varying comfort levels and additional features in our new C-Series to offer consumers more choice in the line,” said Stuart Carlitz, CEO of BIA.

The Eclipse Glacier Black Ice collection incorporates ICE-Cool™ fabric with glacier COOL™ technology in a quilted-cover that transports moisture and heat away from the body, providing consumers with a cooler sleep. These products are roll-packable and shippable via UPS to retailers and consumers.

The C-Series retails from $2,099 to $3,299 in split-head queen and is also available in split-head king from $2,499 to $3,699.

An array of BIA products can be seen in High Point at Crown Mark Plaza, Floor 4.

Bedding Industries of America has been making mattresses since 1866 with 13 factories in the U.S. and license factories worldwide. Known for its design innovation in creating advanced sleep products, the company has an extensive global licensing network that distributes mattresses under 11 brands – Chittenden & Eastman, Eclipse, Eastman House, Fieldcrest, Ernest Hemingway, Harvest, Lifetime, Millbrook Beds, Natural Dreams, Velika and Van Vorst. A well-established leader in the bedding industry, Bedding Industries of America designs products crafted with high-quality components, including latex, memory foam, gel and eco-friendly materials such as cotton and wool. For additional information, visit beddingindustriesofamerica.com.