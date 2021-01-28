Bedding Industries of America Opening West Coast Plant

Manufacturer Bedding Industries of America is opening this West Coast plant in Rialto, California.



The flagship licensee of mattress licensing group Eclipse International, Bedding Industries of America, will open a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, showroom and distribution center in Rialto, California, on April 1. BIA West will employ 120 and serve retailers in California, Nevada and parts of Arizona.

According to Stuart Carlitz, BIA principal and president and chief executive officer of Eclipse, the new facility will supplement the capacity of the group’s existing domestic licensees. “We realized in certain parts of the country where our business is strong, we needed additional manufacturing facilities that allow us to meet demand in a timely manner,” he said.

The plant will manufacture Eastman House, Eclipse, Natural Dreams Pure Talalay, Saatva and other brands from the North Brunswick, New Jersey-based licensing group’s portfolio.

“With the assistance of Leggett & Platt and their Global Systems Group, we were able to design a state-of-the-art, lean manufacturing facility,” Carlitz added. “They have always been good partners and have always provided us with the latest innovation and technology.”