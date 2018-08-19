Bedding Market Quarterly: U.S. Mattress Sales Drop in 2nd Quarter

U.S. mattress sales fell again in the second quarter of 2018, compared with the same three-month period last year, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Sales of mattresses and foundations fell 7.9% and wholesale revenues decreased 3.5%, compared with the same quarter in 2017. The average unit price increased 4.7%.

In the first six months of the year, unit sales declined 8.6% while the wholesale dollar values of those units decreased 3%, compared with 2017 levels. The year-to-date AUP increased 6.2% over the same period in 2017.