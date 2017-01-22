Bedding Market Quarterly says Third-quarter Mattress Sales Down

U.S. mattress sales Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Sales of mattresses and foundations decreased by 4.7%, and wholesale revenues dropped 2.5%, compared with the same quarter last year. The average unit selling price rose 2.3%.

Year-to-date quarterly unit sales decreased 2.2%, while the wholesale dollar values of those units increased 0.9%, compared with 2015 levels. The year-to-date AUSP increased 3.2% over the same period in 2015.