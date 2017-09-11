Bedding Market Quarterly report 2nd-quarter sales decline

U.S. mattress sales dipped in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the same three-month period in 2016, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Sales of mattresses and foundations tumbled 8%, and wholesale revenues fell 6.8%, compared with the same quarter last year. The average unit price increased 1.3%.

Year-to-date quarterly unit sales declined 6.2%, while the wholesale dollar levels of those units decreased 3.5%, compared with 2016 levels. The year-to-date AUP increased 2.9% over the same period of 2016.