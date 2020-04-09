Sleep Savvy

BEDDING MARKET QUARTERLY

Bedding Market Slumped in 2019.

Total unit shipments of mattresses, as well as stationary and motion foundations, from U.S. producers and imports rose 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same three-month period in 2018, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association. The value of those shipments increased 10.9% year over year. For the year, unit shipments were 5.2% below 2018 levels, and the value of those unit shipments dipped slightly 0.2%.

Turning to reported U.S.-produced mattresses and stationary foundations, unit shipments fell 4.1%, while the wholesale value of those shipments rose 7.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. The average unit price climbed 11.8%, compared with 2018. For the year, units and dollars dipped 12% and 1.6%, respectively, while the AUP increased 11.9%, compared with 2018.

