Growth Ahead for Bedding Sector

ISPA’s most recent forecast predicts increases in the total U.S. market for mattresses and stationary foundations in 2019 and 2020

Editor’s note: The International Sleep Products Association’s econometric model has been updated to provide two forecasts for mattresses and stationary foundations. The first forecast measures unit shipments and dollar value for the total U.S. mattress market — U.S.-produced units and imports. The second forecast assesses shipments of units and dollar values for U.S.-produced units only.

The total U.S. market for mattresses and stationary foundations (U.S. produced units and imports) is expected to grow in 2019 and 2020, according to the latest ISPA Mattress Industry Forecast. Released in May, the forecast by the International Sleep Products Association calls for gains in both unit shipments and the wholesale values of those shipments.

For the total U.S. bedding market in 2019, the forecast estimates a 1.5% increase in the number of mattresses and foundations shipped and a 2% gain in the wholesale dollar value of those units, when compared with 2018. For 2020, the forecast shows a 3% increase in the value of mattress shipments and a 2% increase in units shipped.

U.S.-produced mattresses and stationary foundations will experience relatively flat quantity growth, but the dollar value of those units is expected to continue to grow for both 2019 and 2020. For 2019, the forecast shows a 1% increase in the value of mattress shipments and a 0.5% decrease in units shipped. For 2020, the forecast expects a 2% increase in the value of mattress shipments and a 0.5% increase in units shipped.