Beddings Finds At Spring High Point Market Report

Bedding exhibitors feature line extensions, adjustable bases, modern looks during rainy show

BY BETH ENGLISH AND BARBARA T. NELLES

The tone was subdued at the Spring High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina, with fewer bedding exhibitors, but Sleep Savvy editors were impressed with these finds.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all prices are suggested retail for queen-size sets.

Gold Bond extends Premier lineup, adds futon fabrics

Mattress maker Gold Bond, which has headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, displayed luxurious extensions to its Premier collection.

Four new models, retailing from $1,499 to $1,999, are part of Sacro-Support Premier and boast increased durability with an upgraded wrapped coil core with more springs per bed.

The two-sided beds have Leggett & Platt Inc.’s Bolsa spring unit with Quantum Edge seat support and a total of 1,068 pocketed coils in queen size. They sit on a “real box spring” unit containing furniture-grade coils.

The beds’ upgraded fabrics include a tweedy charcoal knit on the border and a plush white panel with a contemporary geometric motif, according to the company. Comfort layers include organic wool and natural latex.

“There is real sizzle to go along with the steak!” said Robert Naboicheck, president of Gold Bond, in describing the new beds. “The significant enhancement follows our philosophy of constantly improving and growing the Gold Bond brand. With the redesign of Premier, we plan to break through the sea of white boxes on retail floors. Not only are the mattresses attractive, but the updated innerspring coil construction delivers on our promise to provide supportive, comfortable beds.”

The company also widened its futon fabric selection with a choice of upholstery-grade textiles. The heavy-grade wovens are available in a Greek key design or a wavy contemporary pattern. Fiber content is a combination of polyester and rayon or acrylic. Consumers can upgrade to one of the new fabric selections for about $100.

Sleek Presto bed frame works like magic for Fashion Bed Group

The new Presto bed frame by Chicago-based Fashion Bed Group, a Leggett & Platt Inc. company, is lightweight, comes in five modular pieces, and easily assembles and adjusts to fit any bed size. Available in mahogany brown or dark charcoal, the contemporary frame looks more like furniture than hardware.

To put the frame together, unfold the hinged side rails. Then adjust the cross rails to the desired size—from full to California king—by sliding a pin to secure the proper width. The cross rails then slide into the side rails. No tools are required.

Presto begins shipping in July and retails for $299. The frame is reinforced with tubular steel encased in durable styrene plastic (ABS) and can support up to 2,000 pounds. It’s lightweight and ships in a 4-foot box weighing 59 pounds.

“The ability to adjust to virtually any bed size eliminates the need for retailers to stock multiple SKUs, while providing consumers with a bed frame that can adapt and grow with them as their lifestyle needs change,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group.

Shifman widens appeal with Modern Comfort, American Heritage lines

Shifman Mattress Co. had big news at this show. For the first time, the Newark, New Jersey-based luxury bedding maker created a mattress specifically for use on adjustable bases and platform beds. The new Modern Comfort collection was displayed atop the sleek PowerMotion adjustable base. It’s a deck-on-deck style designed exclusively for Shifman by Leggett & Platt Inc.

The three-bed group of two-sided mattresses retails between $1,899 and $3,299 (mattress only). It has Shifman’s signature premium features, including natural cotton fill, buttonless hand-tufting and a highly flexible and durable pocketed coil innerspring unit. The beds’ rich, woven panel fabrics have the look and feel of a plush, conforming knit.

The mattress maker also showcased the new nine-bed American Heritage collection, opening at $1,299 and topping out at $7,999. The beds use a range of components and comfort layers. Top models are paired with an eight-way, hand-tied box spring, and incorporate natural latex, cashmere fabrics and other premium elements. The collection’s color scheme uses light tans and taupes on the border with eye-catching quilt designs and an ultra-soft jacquard panel with medallion motifs.

American Heritage targets major retailers with “the Shifman difference” in design, fabrication and durability, said Tim Wade, Shifman national sales manager. “These products can aggressively compete with premium products from other brands. … We’re bringing our unique story to new markets. Our four brand pillars are natural materials, true hand-tufting, two-sided mattresses and our eight-way, hand-tied box springs. The collection provides a tremendous opportunity for large bedding retailers to expand their business by offering better quality and greater customer satisfaction, while delivering a higher average unit sale and increased profitability.”

Kingsdown expands high-quality Vintage collection to 11 models

Mebane, North Carolina-based mattress maker Kingsdown added four Elite models to its Vintage collection, which launched at the Fall High Point Market in October. The new mattresses bring the Vintage collection to 11 models, which are priced from $1,699 to $6,000.

The beds combine modern sleep science with high-quality materials, according to the company. Vintage Collection Elite boasts pure white damask fabrics woven with Kingsdown’s crown motif, inverted seams, hand-tufting, and Joma wool and latex comfort layers.

With new headboards, Malouf offers complete bedding setup

Sleep products maker Malouf, based in Logan, Utah, brought a new twist to its floor—a line of headboards to complement its existing family of bed frames and bases.

Upholstered in a handsome linen-look fabric with buttonless tufting, the two headboard styles are a perfect fit for modern or contemporary bedrooms. The Rectangle Diamond-Tufted Headboard and the Scooped Square-Tufted Headboard retail for $499 in queen. They’re available in shades of stone or charcoal and in all bed sizes.

Offering a headboard on the retail bedding floor “completes the look” for consumers, said Mike Douglas, Malouf vice president of sales. “When they see an entire bed setup—including mattress, pillows, sheets, base and now a headboard—it’s easier to envision how these products could fit into their own bedroom.”

Therapedic delivers full symphony of Bravura beds

Mattress licensing group Therapedic International, based in Princeton, New Jersey, pulled together its entire musically themed Bravura line for the first time at the High Point Market.

The opening collection, with names such as Prelude, Encore and Interlude, boasts an encased coil-innerspring unit and premium fabrics.

The second “movement” is the “super hybrid” collection, named for George Gershwin songs, such as “’S Wonderful,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Lullaby,” “Summertime” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” Beds feature a zippered stretch-knit cover with a G-clef design.

The third “movement” is a specialty-sleep collection paying tribute to classic rock albums such as the Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and “Moondance” by Van Morrison. All models feature copper-infused components. Two contain viscoelastic and two contain Talalay latex.

Bravura opens at $599 and tops out at $3,999.

Sleepwell puts its beds in motion with new adjustable bases

The Sleepwell brand, produced by Landover, Maryland-based mattress manufacturer and Serta licensee A.W. Industries Inc., showed off a new adjustable base program. Partnering with adjustable supplier Ergomotion, Sleepwell offers three new bases to appeal to a variety of consumers.

The Element is meant to pair with a platform base and has a thin 3 1/2-inch profile. Retailing for $999, it offers head and foot controls, as well as a flat preset and zero-gravity button. In addition to having a low silhouette, the Element also weighs considerably less than many bases, making it easy to ship.

The Sleepwell Classic also retails for $999 and includes head and foot controls, massage with a timer, a lounger, a flat preset, a zero-gravity button and two customizable preset positions. It features three-in-one adjustable legs and a stylish woven charcoal panel.

The E4+, which retails for $899, offers everything included on the Sleepwell Classic except massage.

Vispring brings a contemporary look to appeal to modern buyers

Luxury bed maker Vispring, with headquarters in Leeds, England, introduced Carmina, a modern, upholstered complete bed with a sprung divan base designed for younger consumers.

The low-slung, handcrafted Carmina contains a built-in spring system that is shallower than the company’s more traditional divans.

It can be upholstered in fabric from Vispring’s new Timeless collection or the company’s Local group. It retails for $8,995.