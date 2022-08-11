Bedgear Augments Sales Team, Promotes Several Sleep Coaches

NEWS RELEASE

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., August 4, 2022 – Sleep products maker Bedgear has hired two new strategic sales leaders, elevated the head of human capital & culture, promoted three U.S. sleep coaches and welcomed Australia’s first sleep coach.

“Bedgear is not only a customer-first company that continues to have exponential growth from our global retail partners, especially in Australia, but also hyper-focused on the growth of our employees,” said Ashley Fillinger, who has been elevated to director of human capital & culture. Joining Bedgear in 2014 as a human resources generalist, Fillinger is accountable for all human capital management initiatives, including workforce planning and strategic recruitment, employee engagement and performance management, as well as compensation and benefits.

“Bedgear is all about providing a work environment that accelerates growth for all its team members,” Fillinger added. “Bedgear wants to enrich its team members both personally and professionally and will provide the support and extra push to have them reach new heights and smash new goals. This is why our team members embody the company’s core values: hungry, humble, curious, clever, committed and humanitarian.”

To meet the what the Farmingdale, New York-based company describes at its “ambitious goals,” it says its new sales leaders will work in tandem with its player development specialists and sleep coaches to “not only ensure they have Bedgear’s innovative Performance products but also have their in-store sales associates trained in-depth when they are assisting their own in-store shoppers.”

New sales leadership hires:

Tony Catanza joins Bedgear as the director of marketing & sales for the U.S. Southeast territory. Catanza has extensive mattress industry experience, having held vice president of sales roles both at Serta and Restonic. With an additional 15-plus years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Catanza’s experience will help develop Bedgear’s short- and long-term sales strategies to achieve the company’s profit goals. Catanza reports to Leslie Clay, vice president of marketing & sales for North America.

Jonathan Mullinax joins Bedgear as the director of marketing & sales for the U.S. West territory. Mullinax has a wealth of mattress and furniture industry experience. Mullinax has held vice president of sales roles at Simmons, America’s Mattress and Hollywood Bed & Spring Manufacturing Co. With his 20 years of specific bedding experience, Mullinax will lead Bedgear’s short- and long-term sales strategies to hit the company’s profit goals. Mullinax also reports to Clay.

Sleep coach promotions:

Nicole Felix-Coschignano has been promoted to player development specialist and will have specific sales initiatives and sales education responsibilities. A bilingual Spanish speaker, she will serve the U.S. Southeast and South American territories. Joining the company in 2018, Felix-Coschignano served as a sleep coach focusing on southern Florida and South America. Felix-Coschignano has a wealth of mattress and furniture experience, overseeing Mattress Firm and King Mattress stores in southern Florida, as well as having key customer service and executive sales roles at Serta and Macy’s. Felix-Coschignano reports to Holly Adorno, director of player development.

Frank Lopez has been promoted to player development specialist and will have specific sales initiatives and sales education responsibilities. A bilingual Spanish speaker, he will be serving the central Florida and leading industry-specific events. Joining the company in 2019, Lopez served as a sleep coach focusing on northern Florida. Lopez has a wealth of mattress experience, being an area manager at Mattress Firm for 10 years and serving as a field sales specialist at Serta Simmons Bedding. Lopez also reports to Adorno.

Colin Wolf has been promoted to player development specialist and will have specific sales initiatives and sales education responsibilities. He will be serving the U.S. Northeast and Tri-State territories. Joining the company in 2019, Wolf served as a sleep coach focusing on the U.S. Northeast territory. Wolf’s mattress experience began with his family-owned furniture business. He also was a key account sales trainer and sales representative at Restonic. Wolf also reports to Adorno.

New sleep coach:

Jodie Cartwright joins Bedgear as one of the first sleep coaches for Australia. Cartwright has a beauty and health background, including being a diversional therapist. Besides being a brand champion for Bedgear, Cartwright will provide educational seminars to the company’s retail partners in Australia to help drive in-store sales. Cartwright reports to Ross Stuart, Bedgear’s president of Asia-Pacific.

