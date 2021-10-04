Bedline Offers New Slant on Storage

Spanish maker Bedline made a splash at the Las Vegas Market with its nifty take on storage. (Photos courtesy of Bedline)

Bedline, a Madrid-based sleep products manufacturer, debuted sleek, platform storage beds at the Summer Las Vegas Market. Industry veteran Scott Frisch and his company Discover Sleep represent the brand, which is making its first appearance in the U.S. market.

“Bedline has been extraordinarily successful in the EU,” Frisch said. “There’s no doubt about the need for storage in the bedroom, and Bedline offers a very wide selection of quality platform bases with a unique storage feature. With the growth of online mattress sales, we feel this will make a great complementary product for the consumer as it, too, can be shipped in the same way.”

Four models, with an opening retail price point of $500 for queen size, have an unusual and easy tilt-up feature, revealing a spacious storage compartment inside the bed base.