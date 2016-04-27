The BSC launches a digital tool during Better Sleep Month to help consumers enter the mattress-buying process

The Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, is introducing a “decision tree” application to help guide consumers through the initial steps of mattress shopping. The launch is in conjunction with its annual “May Is Better Month” public-relations campaign.

Called “The Better Bed Quizzz: Your Personal Mattress Shopping Concierge,” the online microsite housed at www.bettersleep.org (beginning May 1) is a long-term investment by the BSC in consumer engagement that aims to take the anxiety out of the mattress-shopping process, connect a good night’s rest with a quality mattress and, ultimately, shorten the mattress replacement cycle.

As most Sleep Savvy readers know, many consumers are unsure about how to start shopping for a mattress. It’s not something they do regularly, like picking out a new pair of shoes or going to the grocery store. Mattress shopping is unfamiliar—and for consumers that leads to some anxiety, especially because a mattress is a big-ticket item.

That’s why the BSC developed this digital, self-evaluation tool to help prospective mattress buyers identify physical and lifestyle needs related to sleep, including their sleep habits, current sleep environment, and likes and dislikes. Through this process, they will be more confident in their decision to shop for and invest in a new, quality mattress.

While the quiz is designed to prompt consumers to think about personal needs and preferences, it does not recommend specific mattress brands, technology or style/material, and it does not suggest where consumers should shop for a new bed.

Consumers may take the Better Bed Quizzz on a desktop, mobile device or tablet. It also can generate a summary of the shoppers’ results that they can share with a retail sales associate. By helping consumers obtain this information and easily share it with an RSA, the BSC’s quiz hopefully will help create a positive shopping experience for consumers and retailers.

Funny mattress-shopping experience video to promote Better Bed Quizzz

To promote the launch of the Better Bed Quizzz, the BSC is releasing a humorous video about an extreme mattress-shopping experience starring California-based YouTube beauty guru Nicole “Nikki” Phillippi. With more than 1.5 million social media followers, she is best known for her fashion and beauty blogging and YouTube channel. Phillippi will feature the video on her channel for one week and keep it there for a year. The video also will be housed on the BSC’s YouTube channel. Phillippi will promote the video on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

BSC, Diabetes Influencer Network partner to promote sleep health

To celebrate Better Sleep Month in May, the Better Sleep Council, the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, again is partnering with Diabetes Influencer Network to promote the BSC’s messages to a health-focused audience. The Diabetes Influencer Network is an organization of health, wellness and fitness professionals; celebrities; and experts specializing in diabetes education who help diabetes sufferers live healthy lives.

Join the Twitter party!

The BSC and the Diabetes Influencer Network will host a Twitter party at Twitter Chat management tool Twubs: http://twubs.com/diabetesinfl, on May 4 from 8-9 p.m., featuring nutrition and wellness expert Amy Campbell (@amypcampbell), BSC spokeswomen Lissa Coffey (@CoffeyTalk) and Terry Cralle (@PowerofSleep). Last year’s Twitter party got the word out—it reached more than 36,000 Twitter accounts and garnered 103,000

How Better Sleep Month can work for you:

Resources and updates on this year’s Better Sleep Month can be found on the Better Sleep Council site, www.bettersleep.org. Follow Better Sleep news on Twitter— @BetterSleepOrg, @ISPAsleep and @SleepySavvyMag.