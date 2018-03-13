Better Sleep Council introduces sleep blog

Content emphasizes the importance of sleep and quality sleep products

The Better Sleep Council has launched a new, consumer-facing blog.

The BSC blog, which is posted twice a month, offers content that can be used to spread the word about the importance of sleep and, ultimately, the importance of having quality sleep products. The BSC is the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association.

“The goal of the BSC this year is to create content, whether with the blog, surveys, articles or interviews, that will drive people to the BSC website (BetterSleep.org) and increase our visibility to the media and consumers,” says Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for ISPA. “We want to become a trusted voice for consumers.”

Feel free to share the new site on your social media. (All of the BSC’s content is available for bedding retailers to use in marketing and advertising efforts.)